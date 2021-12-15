Manchester United full-backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have to wait while Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot impress under Ralf Rangnick, according to one observer.

Left-back and right-back duo Shaw and Wan-Bissaka have proved long-term mainstays in the United team. Indeed, former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made them a core part of his team.

Shaw’s impressive run of form last season helped him transition into a fantastic Euro 2020 with England. Wan-Bissaka also performed well and earned plaudits, especially for his defending.

However, Solskjaer has now left Old Trafford and German tactician Ralf Rangnick has taken over. The 63-year-old has instilled his own way of playing – and different line-ups to boot.

Telles and Dalot have started both Premier League games since Rangnick took charge. Shaw and Wan-Bissaka did play in the Champions League draw with Young Boys, but that was a dead rubber.

According to Noel Whelan, though, the latter pair will have to wait for their chances. He stressed that Rangnick is exploring his squad with great effect.

“Telles has done enough to keep his place. Shaw hasn’t been good enough,” the pundit told Football Insider.

“Wan-Bissaka is another one who has come in for criticism, the fans don’t really like his style. As a defender, he’s fantastic. But going forward it’s a different story, he’s not a natural wing-back.

Haaland in sight as Rangnick eyes former signings for Man Utd Erling Haaland would be the priority for Man Utd if Ralf Rangnick gets the management job permanently.

“Telles and Dalot can do both. They’ve got that attacking presence, can deliver a bit more quality in that final third. Those full-back spots are their positions to lose, right now.

“With every new manager comes new favourite players and setups, and that’s what I think Rangnick is exploring right now.

“They’re winning football matches. Shaw and Wan-Bissaka can hardly go banging down the door of the manager asking why they’re not playing – it could well be a waiting game for them.”

As well as players in his current squad, Rangnick reportedly has eyes on RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara as a new signing.

Haidara offers Rangnick hint

The Malian has a strong working relationship with Rangnick, who brought him to Leipzig.

Haidara said: “Yes, Ralf plays a very big role in my career.

“Don’t forget: when Leipzig wanted to get me, I tore my cruciate ligament. But Ralf said that I should come anyway. I wouldn’t have expected that back then.

“I’m very grateful to him because he really wanted me and gave me great confidence as a coach in Leipzig. He later told me to stay with RB and trust that Julian Nagelsmann would make me better.”

READ MORE: Man Utd, Arsenal eye natural successor after lethal target rejects ‘record offer’