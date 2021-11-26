Manchester United forward Anthony Martial still has the chance to find his best form amid the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, according to one pundit.

The Red Devils look to have finally found their solution – for now – to their managerial situation. Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking, the club initially looked at Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino.

However, they had an enquiry knocked back by PSG and so interviewed a host of interim options.

Rangnick emerged as the leading candidate and United entered advanced talks over a deal for him on Thursday afternoon.

He will arrive at Old Trafford to an exciting squad of talents, especially up front. Not only is Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranks, but £73million summer signing Jadon Sancho too.

Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial represent further long-term options up front, while Edinson Cavani is nearer the end of his career but vastly experienced.

According to former United forward Louis Saha, United can still turn their season around following seven defeats in 13 games.

“Because the Premier League is a marathon, I still believe they can pick up form and go on a run,” he told Metro.

“And when they do, they will be unstoppable because those front four players are one of the best in the Premier League.

“Of course, they will need to defend and ensure there’s the right balance.

“But when they eventually find the right formula and things click – especially in their heads where at the minute there’s too much over thinking – those players are unstoppable when they play naturally.”

Frenchman Saha picked out his fellow countryman Martial as the most dangerous option up front. He has struggled for minutes and form since he moved to Old Trafford in 2015, bar a standout 2019/20 campaign.

Saha backs Martial at Man Utd

“On their game, no-one can touch that front four or five. Martial, when he’s on top form, he is unplayable,” the pundit added.

“Putting them all in the right position and conditions and they’ll fly. But it comes back to humility and mindset.

“I’m sure they’re confident guys but they need to have the mindset of doing the things they don’t like to work hard for the team.”

While Martial still possesses the ability to find the net, his work out of possession has been called into question. The same criticism has been aimed at many of his team-mates.

However, it remains unclear if Rangnick can inspire a change of fortunes.