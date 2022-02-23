Ralf Rangnick put a stop to a Diogo Dalot exit in January, but uncertainty over the Man Utd manager’s future could see the full-back targeted again next summer, claims a report.

The Portuguese right-back, 22, has been given more chances under Rangnick than ever came his way under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Dalot has flourished under the German, and has quickly established himself as the first-choice right-back at Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s expense.

Dalot’s talents were never in doubt after excelling on loan at AC Milan last season. That led to the Italian giant seeking to sign Dalot once again last summer, but United’s high demands laid waste to a deal.

That has worked out for the best in the end given Dalot’s importance since Rangnick took charge. And according to Spanish outlet AS, the interim boss backed up his faith in Dalot by stepping in when Atletico Madrid came calling in January.

The report states Diego Simeone’s side – who are United’s Champions League opponent on Wednesday night – have long been admirers of Dalot.

They reportedly sought to replace Kieran Trippier with Dalot last month. However, Rangnick ‘closed in on such a possibility’ to ensure Dalot stayed put.

Dalot hopes rest on manager upheaval

However, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Man Utd’s next permanent manager is keeping Atletico’s hopes alive.

Rangnick could yet be installed as the permanent manager in the summer. However, at present, the likeliest scenario would see someone like Mauricio Pochettino drafted in.

Whether the new manager will continue to favour Dalot over Wan-Bissaka, only time will tell.

The article adds the ‘instability’ at Old Trafford could ‘encourage’ Atletico to reignite their pursuit of Dalot in the summer.

Dalot’s current contract expires in 2023, though the club do hold an option for a further 12 months. The Daily Star recently claimed United are poised to enter talks over a new deal to reward his progress.

Nevertheless, Atletico are deemed ‘attentive’ to Dalot’s situation and would love nothing more than to bring him to Spain. That’s despite AS concluding succeeding at Old Trafford is Dalot’s ‘dream’.

Man Utd organise Gleison Bremer mission

Meanwhile, Man Utd will dispatch their ‘chief scout’ to Italy to monitor centre-half Gleison Bremer who was heavily linked with Tottenham last month, per a report.

The Torino defender, 24, is fast emerging as a target for a host of Premier League clubs. Links to Chelsea and Tottenham throughout January were widespread. It was Spurs who seemingly came closest to forging a deal with an Italian report claiming ‘concrete steps’ had been taken towards securing his signature.

Chelsea dispatched their own scouts to Turin to watch see the defender up close and personal. The Daily Mail later reported the Blues officials were left wowed by his power.

Now, according to Sport Witness (citing FCInterNews), it is Man Utd who are the latest to take note.

The article mentions Man Utd while detailing Inter Milan’s interest, and claims their ‘chief scout’ will travel to Italy in the coming weeks to gauge Bremer for themselves.

Torino president Urbano Cairo is hoping to pocket around £30m for his star defender. A bidding war involving Man Utd is understandably his ideal scenario.

Yet it’s noted £30m may already be too high for Inter to stay in the race. In their words, going ‘blow for blow’ with the financial might of the Premier League simply isn’t viable at present. Instead, the greatest competition – if United scouts like what they see – could come from Newcastle.

