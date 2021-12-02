Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been told his remit may be bigger than he expected after the football knowledge at the club was savaged.

The German, 63, will succeed Michael Carrick as interim manager of Manchester United. Carrick will lead the team out for the final time against Arsenal on Thursday night after a work permit issue temporarily delayed Rangnick’s arrival.

Nonetheless, Rangnick’s appointment has been greeted with cautious optimism. His all-action pressing style will likely weed out those within the current squad chastised for their perceived lack of effort.

But after his managerial stint concludes and a permanent figure takes his place, Rangnick will move upstairs into a consultancy role.

It is there where Rangnick’s greatest impact may be made while helping to oversee the direction of the club moving forward.

Ed Woodward, John Murtough and Darren Fletcher are currently among those making football decisions at the club. Woodward is expected to stand down from his vice-chairman position when 2021 concludes, though reports have suggested he could remain on the books as a consultant.

Rangnick must make wholesale changes – Ince

Now, former United title winner, Paul Ince, has laid waste to United’s hierarchy. Via the Mirror, Ince claimed Rangnick will have to “change the whole philosophy of the club”.

Furthermore, he stated United require “change from top to bottom” and threw shade on the football knowledge of their decision-makers.

“He’ll have to change the whole philosophy of the club,” Ince said of Rangnick. “The Man United executive team, they don’t know anything about football.

“The Glazers bought the club just for profit, it was nothing to do with football.

“There hasn’t been anyone like Martin Edwards or David Gill; football people at the club. United needs to be restructured.

“Everything needs to change from top to bottom. There isn’t a model at United.

“Ralf needs to create a model that’s going to make Manchester United successful.”

First casualty of Rangnick era emerges

Meanwhile, Manchester United are preparing for the January departure of Edinson Cavani – with the striker reportedly making clear which club he wants to sign for during the winter window.

According to The Times, the Uruguayan striker has informed United of his wish to leave in January. Having seen his game-time limited due to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Cavani is said to have made his mind up.

His contract at Old Trafford is due to expire anyway, so his exit will come as little surprise.

The Times write: ‘Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani wants to join Barcelona next summer.

‘The Uruguay forward holds the ambition to play for Barcelona before the end of his career. He believes he can continue to play at the top level for another two seasons.’ As such, United will not stand in his way should Barca make a concrete proposal to sign him.

However, their well-documented financial state means they do not have huge sums of money to spend. Instead, their preference is to sign the 34-year-old on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Barcelona, however, are seemingly in the market for a new striker. Summer signing Sergio Aguero will reportedly have to retire due to a heart condition, though there is yet to be any official confirmation on this.

