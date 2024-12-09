Ranking every player Dan Ashworth signed for Man Utd after sporting director makes shock exit

Dan Ashworth made five first-team signings during his brief spell at Man Utd

Manchester United have decided to part ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth just five months after he began his role at Old Trafford.

United paid £3million in compensation to hire Ashworth from Newcastle earlier this year but the move has not worked out as planned.

TEAMtalk understands that the 53-year-old had been frozen out of some big decisions, although he played a leading role in their transfer business in the summer.

We’ve ranked the five first-team signings that United made during Ashworth’s time at Old Trafford. Note: we’ve not included any youth team players, which rules out the likes of Chido Obi-Martin.

5. Joshua Zirkzee

The first signing of the INEOS era, Zirkzee starred for Bologna last season before completing a £36.5million move to United.

According to reports, Erik ten Hag didn’t want to buy the Netherlands international and the deal was driven by Ashworth’s team based on data analytics.

“Securing a forward to enhance our already strong group of attacking players was a key aim for this summer,” Ashworth said. “We are delighted that we’ve managed to sign a player of Joshua’s calibre this early in the transfer window.

“Joshua is an outstanding talent who is ready to make an impact for Manchester United. His ability and desire to grow into a world-class player means that he will be a great addition to the squad that we are building for the exciting season ahead and beyond.”

The 6ft 4in striker made a dream start to his United career, coming off the bench to score a late winner against Fulham on his debut.

But he went on a 17-game goal drought after that win and struggled to adapt to the speed and intensity of the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has shown signs of improvement under new manager Ruben Amorim and scored a brace in a 4-0 win against Everton.

United still look set to target another striker next year and TEAMtalk understands that they may allow Zirkzee to leave on loan during the January transfer window.

4. Matthijs de Ligt

Having worked with De Ligt at Ajax, Ten Hag identified the 25-year-old centre-back as a top transfer target in the summer.

United secured his signature after agreeing to pay Bayern Munich an initial £38.5million and another £4.3million in potential add-ons.

Ashworth reportedly felt that United were already well stocked with centre-backs but sanctioned the move in order to show faith in the manager.

He has been a regular under Ten Hag, Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Amorim, starting 16 of United’s 22 games in all competitions in 2024/25.

But United have conceded a total of 24 goals in those games and the Netherlands international has been criticised for his lack of mobility and poor positioning.

“When you bring players in, you expect them to be a lot better than who you’ve already got,” former United midfielder Paul Scholes said. “I don’t see players coming in who are a big difference.

“De Ligt has come in for [Harry] Maguire, let’s say, but there’s no big difference there.”

🗣️ “He’s completely out of position all the time!” @Carra23 analyses the goals Manchester United conceded to Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/IE4fstDXWr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 30, 2024

3. Manuel Ugarte

After Casemiro struggled with form and fitness issues in the 2023/24 season, United prioritised signing a defensive midfielder.

According to reports, Ten Hag wanted to turn Sofyan Amrabat’s loan move into a permanent deal or recruit Sander Berge from Burnley.

But United pursued Ugarte throughout the summer transfer window and eventually agreed to pay Paris Saint-Germain an initial £42.1million and another £8.4million in potential add-ons.

The Uruguay international initially had a bit-part role at Old Trafford, starting just four games in all competitions under Ten Hag.

But he has now been reunited with Amorim, who worked with him at Sporting CP and has made no secret of his admiration for the midfielder.

“I was very happy to know I would find him back at Manchester United, but he knows better than anyone that for me all players are equal, so I was very happy, but he is still going to have to work hard,” the head coach said.

The 23-year-old is yet to justify his price tag but has featured in all four of Amorim’s Premier League games and is starting to rediscover his best form.

2. Leny Yoro

The most expensive signing on this list, Yoro joined United from Lille in a deal worth an initial £52.1million and another £6.7million in potential add-ons.

The deal was seen as a huge coup for United as the centre-back had also been linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Chief executive Omar Berrada reportedly led the final negotiations with Lille but Ashworth and Jason Wilcox were also heavily involved.

“Leny is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football; he possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back,” Ashworth said.

“Having had such an excellent start to his career, we are excited to support him in reaching his immense potential here at Manchester United.”

He fractured his metatarsal during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States and has made just two first-team appearances this season.

But the 19-year-old possesses all the characteristics required from a modern centre-back and could prove to be a brilliant signing in the long term.

Leny Yoro’s competitive #MUFC debut by numbers: 100% aerial duels won

86% pass accuracy

75% ground duels won

4 tackles attempted

3 tackles won

2 passes into the final third

2 clearances A solid showing in tough circumstances. 👏 pic.twitter.com/S5IhRSDexW — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 4, 2024

1. Noussair Mazraoui

Alongside De Ligt, Mazraoui also swapped the Allianz Arena for Old Trafford in the summer transfer window and reunited with Ten Hag.

United paid an initial £12.8million and a potential £4.3million in add-ons for the right-back, who was signed as a direct replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He has been United’s standout performer in the first half of the 2024/25 season and won their Player of the Month award in November.

The Morocco international has demonstrated his consistency and versatility, playing as a right-back and a left-back in a back four and a centre-back in Amorim’s back three.

“He’s a top player,” Amorim said. “He understands the game. He knows how to attack, he’s very technical, he’s very good defensively and he’s very good one-on-one. He’s a modern player. I think he’s the future of our team.

“When you think about him, you think we need more players like Nous that can control the tempo, they are really, really good and comfortable with the ball. So, Nous, I’m really happy with him.”

