Ranking six midfielders Man Utd could sign on loan in January before big summer move

Loftus-Cheek, Gomes and Ndidi could all be available this month

Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield options and could make a loan signing before the end of the January transfer window.

Ruben Amorim’s departure and Michael Carrick’s appointment as interim manager will see United play a 4-2-3-1 formation for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

With Bruno Fernandes returning to his original role as an attacking midfielder, Carrick only has three central midfielders in Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo.

United plan to wait until the summer to chase their top midfield targets, which include Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

But a loan deal this month wouldn’t eat into their summer transfer budget and could also strengthen their bid for Champions League qualification.

We’ve taken a look at six midfielders who could be available on loan this month and ranked them by how good a signing they’d be for United.

6. Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi won an FA Cup, Community Shield and the Championship during an eight-and-a-half-year spell at Leicester City and also built a solid reputation as one of the best ball-winning midfielders in England.

The Nigeria international left the Foxes following their relegation from the Premier League last season and completed an £8million move to Besiktas, who were then managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite only being in Turkey for six months, as well as being named vice-captain, he is said to be keen on a move back to England due to football and family reasons.

According to reports, United have been offered the chance to sign the 29-year-old on loan this month but are not pursuing a deal for him as things stand.

That may change in the final few days of the transfer window, but he looked a shadow of his former self in his last season at Leicester and isn’t good enough on the ball.

5. Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek also has a lot of Premier League experience, having previously represented Chelsea, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

He joined AC Milan in the summer of 2023 and enjoyed an impressive debut season, registering 10 goals and two assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

But the England international has since had a bit-part role with the Serie A side and is said to be keen on returning to the Premier League before the end of the transfer window.

As we revealed on January 15, United are one of the clubs to have been made aware of his potential availability.

Newcastle, Brentford, Everton, Sunderland, Fulham and Aston Villa are also in the mix, with the latter becoming the first team to make an approach for the midfielder.

AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek

4. Douglas Luiz

Luiz helped Aston Villa secure a top-four finish in the 2023/24 season and his brilliant performances in the middle of the park earned him a £42million move to Juventus.

After a difficult year in Italy, he joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal but his time at the City Ground has been plagued by injury problems.

A £24.7million buy clause is written into the loan deal and Forest will be obliged to pay that fee if the Brazil international features for more than 45 minutes in at least 15 Premier League games.

Reports in Italy claim that Juventus are now worried the clause won’t be triggered and may terminate the loan this month to look for an alternative move.

While his injury issues are a concern, the 27-year-old was one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League 18 months ago and a regular run of games could help him rediscover his best form.

3. Marc Casado

Casado enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Barcelona in 2024/25 and his composure on the ball prompted comparisons with club legend Sergio Busquets.

“Marc has been with us for a game and a half and plays like a veteran,” Spain boss Luis de la Fuente said. “I never cease to be amazed by his maturity when I see him play with that confidence, that security and that control of the situation.”

But the 22-year-old is still behind Pedri and Frenkie de Jong in the pecking order and has struggled to secure regular playing time this season, starting just six LaLiga games.

Reports in Spain claim United have officially made an enquiry for the defensive midfielder, who has also been linked with Atletico Madrid and Wolves.

There was already an open line of communication between United and Barcelona following Marcus Rashford’s loan switch to the Camp Nou, and Casado could now move in the opposite direction.

2. Dani Ceballos

Ceballos spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal from 2019 to 2021, making 77 appearances in all competitions and picking up an FA Cup winners’ medal.

While Mikel Arteta reportedly wanted to sign him on a permanent deal, the midfielder returned to Real Madrid and cemented his place as a key player under Carlo Ancelotti.

He was close to joining Marseille on an initial loan deal in the summer but ultimately decided to stay in the Spanish capital and battle for a place under Xabi Alonso.

The Spain international may now be regretting that decision as he has found opportunities hard to come by this season, clocking up just 396 minutes in LaLiga.

Madrid have a wealth of talent in their midfield and might be willing to sanction another loan move for Ceballos, who needs to be playing regular football to secure his place in the World Cup squad.

1. Angel Gomes

A United academy graduate, Gomes made his senior debut at 16 years and 263 days old – making him the youngest player to represent the club since Duncan Edwards in 1953.

“I came on and Michael Carrick did everything possible to allow me to touch the ball,” Gomes said when reflecting on the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in May 2017. “Every time he had it, I could see that he was looking for me.”

But he made just nine more appearances for his boyhood club over the following three years and ended up joining Lille on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

The midfielder proved himself in Ligue 1 and also became an England international, making four appearances under former interim manager Lee Carsley.

His contract at Lille expired at the end of the 2024/25 season and despite reported interest from West Ham and Tottenham, he remained in France and joined Marseille on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has struggled to nail down a place in Roberto De Zerbi’s side, and reports in France claim that they are already willing to let him leave in the January transfer window.

While he was predominantly an attacking midfielder in United’s academy, he’s since showcased his versatility and was impressive as a deep-lying midfielder for England.

“When someone asks me I say I’m a midfielder, because I can play as a six, eight or 10,” he said. “When I was in Portugal I played on the left, false nine or on the right. I feel I can play anywhere on the pitch.

“I’m technical, I like to be on the ball, dictate, help in all areas of the pitch, receive the ball in any area. Paul Scholes was similar in that sense. Thiago [Alcantara], Deco they are midfielders, not sixes or eights, just midfielders – that’s who I want to emulate.”

United need another midfielder with those on-the-ball qualities and Gomes would love to finally prove himself at Old Trafford, making it a good move for both parties.

