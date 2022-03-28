Manchester United recently had an injury concern surrounding Frenchman Raphael Varane, but the centre-back claims he is ‘at 100 per cent’ now.

United signed the World Cup winner from Real Madrid by paying an initial £32million last summer. However, BBC Sport claim the transfer could cost up to £42m with add-ons.

Varane has been kept out of action by several problems this campaign. Groin and hamstring injuries have limited him to 24 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old also missed February’s 2-0 win over Brighton due to stomach complaints. He was then ruled out of the 4-1 derby defeat to Manchester City due to coronavirus.

Varane is currently on international duty with France. He started in the 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast on Friday, only to be replaced by William Saliba in the 58th minute.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Varane spent Sunday’s training session away from the rest of the squad.

They claim he was focusing on stretching rather than tactics and ball work with Didier Deschamps’s men.

Raphael Varane responds to injury questions

At a press conference on Monday, Varane was asked about his fitness. He eased any concerns Manchester United or France fans may have.

“I’m at 100 per cent for tomorrow. It was a hit, but it was just painful,” the defender said (via Sport Witness).

The update means Varane will likely start when Les Blues come up against South Africa on Tuesday evening. Should he come out of that match unscathed, then Varane will be hoping to feature in United’s Premier League clash against Leicester.

However, Paul Pogba’s availability is unclear. The star reportedly picked up a foot injury during the Ivory Coast game.

Fellow midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is also receiving treatment. Providing an update on the pair, Deschamps told reporters: “Paul Pogba will miss training [on Monday evening]. We’ll see with the medical staff tomorrow if they are available tomorrow night.”

Plenty of other United players will be in action on Tuesday night. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw could start for England against Ivory Coast at Wembley.

Striker Cristiano Ronaldo will captain Portugal when they come up against North Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier. Bruno Fernandes is likely to operate just behind him.

READ MORE: ‘The one who will decide’ – Cristiano Ronaldo tired of future question amid rallying cry