Raphael Varane offered ‘mad’ Man Utd exit opportunity as shock club launches audacious move

Raphael Varane will be offered the chance to reject MLS and Saudi offers when leaving Manchester United and could link up with Mexican side Club Tigres, according to sensational reports.

Varane ended his 10-year spell at Real Madrid in August 2021 by joining Man Utd for £41million. After winning four Champions Leagues at Madrid, the centre-back has gone on to play 93 times for Man Utd, helping the Red Devils lift one League Cup and reach two FA Cup finals.

Varane has been a great performer for Man Utd when fit, but often he has not been available for selection. This season alone he has missed 15 games for Erik ten Hag’s side either through injury or illness.

Man Utd had the option to extend Varane’s contract, with his current deal due to expire on June 30, but they opted against doing so. The club’s new INEOS directors would rather bring in a younger, more reliable centre-back, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva both targets.

Earlier this week, Man Utd confirmed that Varane will leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer.

Prior to the 3-2 victory over Newcastle United, after which Varane and Anthony Martial waved goodbye to the club’s home supporters, the defender said: “Despite the fact we have had a difficult season, I am very positive for the future.

DON’T MISS – Raphael Varane next club: Man Utd exit sees Saudi Pro League and MLS links strengthen

“The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy.

“I will see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye in the last home game this season. And it’s going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure.”

Raphael Varane: Shock suitor emerges in big twist

Varane has been tipped to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, while LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC are both interested in taking him to MLS.

But according to stunning reports emerging from Mexico, Tigres will attempt a daring approach to sign him first.

It was initially revealed that Tigres are hoping to sign an unnamed French centre-half from Europe this summer, and it has since emerged that Varane is their target.

Tigres’ audacious move has been labelled ‘mad’ by the Mexican press, given the other proposals that Varane will be handed.

Indeed, it would be a big surprise if the 31-year-old made this move, as clubs in Saudi Arabia will be able to offer him far more money.

Plus, Tigres do not have many – if any – players that Varane will have heard of. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, can boast having Ronaldo as their captain, as well as being able to use other big-name stars such as Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte.

Varane moving to Liga MX cannot be completely ruled out though, as stranger things have happened in the transfer market before.

READ MORE: Next big Man Utd breakthrough stars assessed after Kobbie Mainoo lays down massive marker