Raphael Varane ‘would love’ Serie A switch as Man Utd set exit timeline for unsettled defender

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has identified Serie A as a league he could move to when the time comes to leave his current club in 2024, according to a report.

Varane is falling down the pecking order at Man Utd, only managing to start four of their first 12 matches in the 2023-24 Premier League. Out of contract at the end of next season, Varane risks reaching the end of his spell with the Red Devils in the new year.

TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Varane is exploring his options in Europe – rather than Saudi Arabia – before deciding whether or not to push for a Man Utd exit in January.

Bayern Munich have been showing an interest in Varane, for example – but an update from The Sun has suggested he could be eyeing a move to Italy instead.

It is claimed that Varane ‘would love’ to test himself in Serie A, still renowned as one of the best leagues for defenders to showcase their skills in.

However, the report explains that Varane will have to be patient for his next step, since Man Utd will oppose his January departure and point towards a summer sale instead.

Erik ten Hag is eager for his squad not to be deprived midway through the season – especially considering that Man Utd have ground to make up in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Whatever the outcome of their season, though, Man Utd will invite bids for Varane in the summer 2024 transfer window, by which time he will have turned 31.

At that point, the former Real Madrid star could push for a move to Serie A, despite the temptation of earning a huge salary in the Saudi Pro League.

It is not yet clear which Italian clubs might be in the hunt for Varane, although the elite sides over there will be on alert thanks to this latest update, hoping a deal can be done on reasonable terms.

Varane could become latest Frenchman in Italy

There are more French players in Serie A than any other non-Italian nation. Some of Varane’s most notable compatriots playing in Italy include Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Benjamin Pavard (Inter) and Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

Varane, who retired from international duty in February, is yet to play in Serie A in his career so far, having only represented clubs in France, Spain and England.

Since joining Man Utd from Real Madrid in 2021, Varane has made 75 appearances and scored two goals. He was a starter when they won the Carabao Cup final last season but has encountered some disruptive physical issues in more recent months.

It is another factor that could indicate a future away from Old Trafford for the ex-Lens product, although his next challenge now seems certain to start in the 2024-25 season and not midway through the current one.

