Manchester United are not planning to make a bid for Barcelona forward Raphinha, sources have told TEAMtalk, despite strong reports to the contrary, but the Red Devils remain very much in the race for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, with a Premier League winger also keen on working with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Raphinha is one of the best players in the world and was in superb form for Barcelona in the season just gone. The former Leeds United winger, who played predominantly on the left-hand side, scored 34 goals and gave 25 assists in 57 appearances for Hansi Flick’s side, as the Blaugrana won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.

There have been rumours in Spain that Man Utd are keen on signing the Brazil international forward and are ready to launch an astonishing £127.9m (€150m, $173m.5m) for the 28-year-old.

However, sources close to Man Utd have firmly denied that it is the case and have moved to completely debunk the rumour.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that United have no intention of splashing such an astronomical sum on a single player, as they adopt a more pragmatic approach to their transfer strategy under new management.

TEAMtalk understands that Raphinha himself is content in Catalonia and is fully committed to Barcelona for next season.

We have also been told that a potential deal to sign Gyokeres from Sporting CP is still very much on.

There have been suggestions in the media that the Sweden international striker has rejected Man Utd and would prefer to move to Arsenal instead.

However, we understand that Gyokeres is still a genuine target for the Red Devils, and so too is Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gyokeres, who has been prolific in Portugal, offers a blend of physicality and clinical finishing, while Ekitike, a younger prospect, brings pace and potential.

Man Utd are now weighing up who between Gyokeres and Ekitike suits their long-term vision better.

The Premier League club’s recruitment team is keen to balance immediate impact with future growth as they aim to rebuild a squad capable of challenging for major honours.

Man Utd determined to sign Bryan Mbeumo – sources

While Man Utd are not planning an approach for Raphinha, they are very much interested in signing a wide player.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are prioritising a summer deal for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, a versatile and dynamic winger who has caught the eye with his pace, work rate, and goalscoring instincts.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international played predominantly as a right-winger for the Bees last season and scored 20 goals and registered eight assists in 38 Premier League matches.

Mbeumo’s ability to play across the front-line makes him an ideal fit for Man Utd’s evolving system, and sources have said that negotiations are underway to secure his signature.

The winger could provide the cutting edge that Man Utd need on the flanks, especially with question marks on the futures of wide forwards such as Marcus Rashford and Antony.

TEAMtalk understands that Mbeumo himself is also very keen on the move to play for Amorim.

