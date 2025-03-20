Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, but the Red Devils have another top LaLiga player on their radar.

Raphinha is one of the best wingers in the world and has been on fire for Barcelona this season. The former Leeds United star has scored 27 goals and given 20 assists in 42 appearances for the Blaugrana, who are in contention to win LaLiga and the Champions League.

The 28-year-old winger, who scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists in 37 appearances last season, has been so good in this campaign that Brazil head coach Dorival Jr has said that “Raphinha is a Ballon d’Or contender” and has praised him for being “a very versatile footballer who adapts well to any role”, sharing his admiration for his ability to play “a winger on both flanks, as a second striker” and “even as a full-back when needed”.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd have taken a shine to Raphinha and are keeping tabs on his situation.

While the winger, who has been described as a “very dynamic player” by Dorival Jr, is loving life at Barcelona, the Spanish and European giants are open to selling him in the summer transfer window as they hope to bring in some targets of their own.

Man Utd have been linked with wingers in the media in recent times, and that has raised some questions due to the fact that head coach Ruben Amorim plays with two number 10s.

However, Amorim is keen on having two different types of players on the flanks, and one of them needs to have the attributes of a traditional winger.

This is where Raphinha fits in. The Brazil international did well in the Premier League with Leeds, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists in 65 appearances in the English top flight.

The fact that Raphinha showed during his time in England that he can be one of the most exciting players makes him a great candidate for the role that Amorim wants his winger to fulfill at Man Utd.

HAVE YOU SEEN? 🔴⚫ Man Utd among SIX Prem clubs chasing Sunderland ace as sources reveal star’s transfer stance

Man Utd also target Nico Williams – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are not putting all their eggs in one basket. Raphinha is not the only winger that the Red Devils are targeting this summer.

Sources have told us that Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is also on the list of targets for Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Williams will leave Bilbao this summer and a move to the Premier League is distinctly possible.

Arsenal are also seriously interested in the Spain international winger and have been so for over two years.

It will not be easy, though, for Man Utd to sign expensive players in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League club will have to rely on player sales to fund incomings this summer and hope to offload wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho to help with this.

Man Utd will pay out £90m in the summer on transfer fees due on previous deals, so that has to be taken into account as well.

Latest Man Utd news: Hojlund sale, Fernandes exit advice

Man Utd will reportedly sell Rasmus Hojlund at the end of the season.

The Denmark international striker has failed to make a huge impact at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils chiefs are ready to cash in on him.

Man Utd have also been tipped to sign RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, his club team-mate Benjamin Sesko, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has been told to leave Man Utd at the end of the season.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool star Joe Cole said: “If I’m Bruno Fernandes, I’d absolutely be looking for a move away from Manchester United.

“He’s the first butterfly and he’s getting all the arrows from everyone. He must go home at night and wonder why everyone is digging him out when he’s the only one pulling his weight in this team.

“There are others doing okay but he is literally dragging that club through this dire moment. When all is said and done and Bruno leaves United and maybe they return to the top, they’ll look back at this era and the only shining light will be Bruno Fernandes.”

POLL: How long will Ruben Amorim last as Man Utd manager?