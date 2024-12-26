Rashford brutally told he’s not worth £10m by former Man Utd man as move to Prem rival ruled out

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster believes the Red Devils may struggle to get even £10million for Marcus Rashford, amid speculation he could leave next month.

The England international has been left out of Man Utd’s squad for their last three matches and reports suggest there is concern about his performances in training and attitude.

Rashford admitted in a recent interview that he is ready for a new challenge away from Old Trafford, but Foster thinks Man Utd will struggle to generate a big fee for him if he does leave.

“Marcus Rashford…There’s so many people that talk about him that say ‘on his day, on his day’. His day is once every 10 games,” Foster said on his Cycling GK podcast.

“Genuinely, it’s once every 10 games and you can’t have a luxury player in the modern game that will give you one game out of 10, it’s as simple as that.

Some outlets have suggested that Arsenal could make a surprise move for Rashford, but Foster says that the 27-year-old isn’t the right fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Coupled with fact that he gets so much reputation and baggage and everything that comes with it, I don’t think Mikel Arteta wants that anywhere near that Arsenal.”

‘I ain’t even paying £10m for Rashford’

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Man Utd would consider offers of around £50million for Rashford. Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have emerged as potential suitors for Rashford, but they’d only be interested in a loan in January. His wages of over £300,000 per week are also a major obstacle to any potential exit.

However, Foster believes that Man Utd will struggle to get even £10million for the forward. He also thinks that a switch to Major League Soccer could be on the cards.

“He has to get away from Manchester United. I think it’ll be an MLS (move) or something. It’s going to have to be a massive wage cut,” Foster added.

“Once that fire goes, can you get that back? It has to come from him. I don’t think he can get it back.

“Again, you’re talking about money which does really ruin everything lads. Once people have that massive contract and they’ve got that five years in the bank and they’ve got everything they’ll ever need for the rest of their life, that takes it (that fire) away.

“They were talking £40m you know as well. Even 10, I ain’t paying £10m… because of everything.”

Man Utd line up potential Rashford replacements

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd have drawn up a shortlist of potential Rashford successors, in case he does leave the club in January.

As we exclusively revealed on Christmas Eve, Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has plenty of admirers at Old Trafford, but he would be very expensive mid-season. Also on the Red Devils’ shortlist is Brighton’s Karou Mitoma and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who was electric in Euro 2024.

Sources suggest that contrary to some reports, neither Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona are considering a January move for Rashford.

With that in mind, the Saudi Pro League are probably the only side who would be able to sign Rashford on a permanent deal next month.

