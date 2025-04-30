Marcus Rashford has already made a compromise to ensure his ‘dream’ transfer can come true, though a report claims Manchester United too must now make a sacrifice.

A hamstring injury has disrupted what has otherwise been a wildly encouraging loan spell for the 27-year-old at Villa Park. Rashford notched 10 goal contributions in 17 matches for Aston Villa, though the forward could be returned to parent club Man Utd early if it’s determined he’ll not be fit to feature again this season.

The story might not end there between Rashford and Villa, with the club holding an option to buy worth £40m.

However, the signs are beginning to point towards a parting of the ways, with Rashford understood to be placing great emphasis on signing for a club with Champions League football.

Villa currently sit seventh in the table and require slips from the teams above to sneak into the top five.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk has consistently reported Rashford has his heart set on a new challenge abroad, with LaLiga giants Barcelona his preferred destination. Even if Villa activate their option to buy, they must still agree personal terms with Rashford.

A fresh update from the i paper has echoed our reporting on Barcelona, labelling a move to Catalonia Rashford’s ‘dream’ outcome.

And to help make that dream a reality, Rashford is said to be ‘willing to take a substantial pay cut’. Rashford pockets roughly £325,000-a-week at present.

But before Rashford can get his hopes up, the forward may require a sizeable favour from Man Utd…

Man Utd must compromise on transfer fee

TEAMtalk has been told that in lieu of Rashford’s dazzling form during his loan, Man Utd will demand suitors cough up £50m if selling on the open market.

Villa’s option is set at £40m, though Man Utd will demand £10m more if selling to a club not named Aston Villa.

That is bad news for Rashford given the i paper state Barcelona aren’t prepared to pay £40m, never mind £50m. Barcelona are interested in signing the player but as is always the case, their perilous financial situation will dictate their decisions.

As such, a deal may hinge on Man Utd agreeing to sell for a discounted rate. Doing so would cut into the budget Ruben Amorim is working with this summer and with Matheus Cunha costing £62.5m and No 1 striker target Liam Delap available at £30m, Man Utd are already projected to spend close to £100m on just attackers.

Another sacrifice that looks required before Rashford can sign with Barcelona is the player’s willingness to accept a squad role.

Rashford can operate in a variety of attacking positions, be that on the left wing or up front where he was most often placed by Unai Emery.

However, Barcelona already possess a superstar front three with Ballon d’Or favourite Raphinha on the left, goal machine Robert Lewandowski up front, and Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal on the right.

Barcelona are a club always looking to compete on multiple fronts and excellent strength in depth is a must to achieve those aims.

But if Rashford is to realise his dream, he may have to get used to not seeing his name in the starting eleven all that often.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Real Madrid allow Man Utd to sign ‘special’ star with offer imminent

🔴⚫️ Next Man Utd signing after Cunha named as ‘beast’ target sets timeline for stunning move

🔴⚫️ Striker jets in to sign for Man Utd TODAY as Amorim nears glitzy double transfer