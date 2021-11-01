Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has rejected claims from Owen Hargreaves that he looked “fuming” following his goal against Tottenham.

The England international, who recently returned from shoulder surgery, continued his impressive comeback on Saturday. Indeed, his strike against Spurs was his third in four games.

He has also scored against Leicester and Atalanta, proving a shining light amid a tough spell for Man Utd.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced mounting pressure after the 5-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend. United had to wait a week to get the defeat out of their system and beat Tottenham.

But Rashford had to wait that bit longer, as he came on as a substitute in north London. In his celebration of his goal, his passionate celebration led Owen Hargreaves to suggest that the player was “fuming” at his lack of game time.

Solskjaer, who needed to change his plan after the defeat to Liverpool, went with Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo up top.

But taking to Twitter, Rashford responded to Hargreaves. He wrote: “Fuming at the manager??! We won the game.

“That celebration was pure relief! It’s been a hard week…”

It remains unclear if Rashford has now done enough to warrant his first start since his return in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Atalanta.

Solskjaer remains under pressure and will have to choose his tactics carefully as he continues to try to stabilise his side.

According to Gary Neville, though, the formation deployed on Saturday poses major problems.

Cavani backed for Man Utd role

Nevertheless, another pundit has insisted that Cavani, who also scored against Tottenham, should keep his starting role.

The Uruguayan enjoyed a solid first season but has largely struggled for game time.

Frank McAvennie said: “If you play Cavani, you will see results.

“Cavani is a great striker, I have been saying this for weeks. He needs to be starting. It’s one of the reasons I have been questioning Ole. It’s so obvious to me.

“The whole thing is shocking, Cavani should be in there every game.”

United travel to face Atalanta having come from behind to beat the Serie A side 3-2 at Old Trafford in their last Champions League game.