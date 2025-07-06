Marcus Rashford is ready to make a ‘significant’ sacrifice to seal a dream switch to Barcelona and a report has shed light on the type of bid Manchester United could soon receive.

Rashford has informed Man Utd he wishes to leave and the club are more than happy to offload their homegrown star. With both parties singing from the same hymn sheet, an exit in some form or fashion this summer is assured.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has consistently reported throughout 2025 that Rashford’s dream outcome is joining Barcelona.

Rashford gave priority to Barca in January before ultimately accepting a loan switch to Aston Villa when a deal wasn’t made.

Fast forward to the present day and Rashford still has his heart set on the LaLiga champions. And thankfully for the 27-year-old, a move could occur at the second time of asking.

Barcelona were recently thwarted by Nico Williams who despite agreeing personal terms with the club, has since signed a contract extension with Athletic Bilbao.

That has prompted Barca to begin exploring moves for alternatives and the two players in their sights are Rashford and Luis Diaz.

But with Liverpool already rebuffing an approach from Barcelona for Diaz in June and doing the same to Bayern Munich at the start of July, the Colombian won’t be leaving.

That puts the spotlight on Rashford and per the latest from FootMercato, talks over a club-to-club agreement are on the way.

‘Barca hasn’t given up on signing Marcus Rashford,’ the report began. ‘After the failed Nico Williams deal, the Catalan club have activated their plan Bs, and the Manchester United player is one of them.

‘Reportedly on his way out for several weeks, the 27-year-old striker is determined to join Catalonia.

‘According to our latest information, discussions will take place in the coming days between the Red Devils and the Spanish champions to explore the feasibility of a possible deal (loan + purchase option).

‘According to our indiscretions, the Englishman is ready to make a significant effort to facilitate the transaction.’

The ‘significant effort’ Rashford is willing to make relates in part to his salary…

Rashford to make sacrifices for dream Barcelona move

Rashford pockets a reported £325,000-a-week at Old Trafford but is prepared to take a sizeable pay-cut to make the move possible.

Furthermore, reporter Ben Jacobs previously stated Rashford is ready to accept a more central role in Hansi Flick’s team selections, rather than playing solely in his favoured left wing position.

Part of Diaz’s and Rashford’s appeal for Barcelona is their ability to play multiple positions.

Diaz operated at a high level on both the left wing and at striker for Liverpool last season, while Rashford spent a large portion of his Villa loan deployed up front.

