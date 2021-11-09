Man Utd star insists team are ‘playing for badge’ but no Solskjaer mention

Marcus Rashford has acknowledged that Manchester United are in a “difficult patch”, but he insists that the players have the desire and commitment to turn things around.

The England striker, who will miss out on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino, was speaking from Windsor Castle after an investiture ceremony for the MBE he was awarded following his campaign to help disadvantaged children.

Since he recovered from a shoulder injury, Rashford has netted in wins over Atalanta and Tottenham. However, they were rare wins in what has been a tough time for Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s side.

Heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City have piled the pressure on the Norwegian, who has failed to win a trophy during his near-three years in charge at Old Trafford.

Rashford said: “The Man United team is the Man United team and we all play for the badge and the club. It’s something for me I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid.

“And for the players that we sign, they see Manchester United as the great club it is. They want to give everything they can for the badge.

“And those things remain the same whether you’re in good spells or bad spells.

“I know at the moment we’re in a difficult patch but the desire and ambition never changes.”

Rio thinks it’s time for change at United

Saturday’s 2-0 loss at home to Manchester City saw more criticism come Solskjaer’s way. Indeed, former team-mate Rio Ferdinand conceded it was time for the “baton to be handed over” during his Vibe with Five YouTube show.

The former England international won six Premier League titles with the Red Devils, including two with club great Solskjaer.

Ferdinand added: “I Iook at our team every week and wonder what we are going to do, tactically.

“I don’t see any philosophy or an identity in the United way of playing. Whatever that should be from the management. I sit here confused looking at the team.”

