Marcus Rashford has laid out a transfer demand that could hit Manchester United in the pocket. sources have confirmed.

Rashford is showing no interest in playing for any other club other than Barcelona, heading into 2026. Man Utd are informed on the player’s stance and it is a situation that is causing problems for the Red Devils.

Rashford has been excellent for Barca since he arrived on loan, notching 16 goal contributions (six goals, 10 assists) in 20 appearances so far.

His red-hot form should perhaps not come as a surprise after he made it clear that the Nou Camp was the only place he wanted to be.

The 28-year-old shunned interest from every other club who called, and also turned away from lucrative advances from the Saudi Pro League.

United had initially told Rashford that they wanted to sell him on a permanent basis having allowed him to join Aston Villa on loan last January.

However, Rashford stood firm and sources confirm that he warned United that he would play for the club’s reserves if they did not agree a loan deal with Barca.

Barca secured terms with United which includes an option to make the deal permanent in 2026 for just under £30milion.

Barca have already intimated to United they want Rashford to stay, but we are told that the English giants have some concerns about payments given Barca’s ongoing financial struggles.

Rashford’s form has seen fresh links to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, and that could allow United to sell him elsewhere should Barca fail to come up with the money to buy him.

However, we understand that Rashford has again made it very clear to United that they should not even contemplate talking to other suitors – as he won’t play for anyone else.

Rashford’s stance does cause issues for United, because in theory Barca could also ask for another loan or possibly a sizeable reduction in his transfer fee.

Rashford himself still has over two-years left on his Old Trafford contract, but there is absolutely no indication from either side that he could return to play for them.

