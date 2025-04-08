Aston Villa may well hold an option to buy Marcus Rashford, but a fresh report claims the Manchester United forward could sign with a European giant after a deal was revived.

Rashford embarked on a brand new chapter in January upon joining Aston Villa on a six-month loan. The 27-year-old has cut a rejuvenated figure at Villa Park, notching three goals and four assists along with earning a recall to the English national side.

Villa’s loan agreement contains an option to buy worth £40m. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Unai Emery and Co are interested in taking up that option, though won’t make a final decision just yet.

Villa will wait to see what European competition – if any – they qualify for before committing to major moves.

In any case, what is clear is even if Aston Villa don’t re-sign Rashford the winger has no future back at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 31 that Rashford has already informed Man Utd he wants to leave his parent club in the summer.

That is fine by Man Utd who aim to sell the attacker in a permanent deal. The Red Devils hope to bolster their transfer kitty through a handful of lucrative player sales and as a homegrown star, the profits from Rashford’s exit will be logged as ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet.

A permanent exit is therefore on the cards, but according to a fresh update from L’Equipe, Rashford might be heading to France and not back to Villa Park…

PSG back in for Marcus Rashford

L’Equipe state PSG – who were crowned Ligue 1 champions with SIX matches to spare last weekend – are back in the mix for Rashford.

PSG hold long-term interest in the winger dating back to the days of Leonardo serving as their sporting director.

The club’s interest in Rashford has maintained all the way through to the present day and in the aftermath of Leonardo’s exit.

The report states Luis Campos – who advises PSG on transfers and strategy – has renewed contact between the club and Rashford’s camp.

And encouragingly for the Ligue 1 giants, TEAMtalk was previously informed Rashford looks favourably on a new adventure in Europe.

His preferred option upon leaving Man Utd in January was a move abroad to one of Europe’s elite, with Barcelona in particular catching his eye.

Barca simply could not finance a move, while other suitors like Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli did not act on their interest.

PSG considered a move of their own, though ultimately signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli for €80m (€70m plus €10m in add-0ns) instead.

Yet despite landing the Georgia ace, L’Equipe state PSG manager Luis Enrique wants one more explosive forward to round out his options in the final third.

With PSG and Aston Villa both in the mix, Rashford now has multiple avenues to explore when determining his next move.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Arsenal allow Man Utd to sign £62.5m forward who’ll join without Champions League football

🔴⚫️ Rio Ferdinand names £230m four-man Man Utd shopping list in dreamland Amorim transfer window

🔴⚫️ ‘Terrible’ – Man Utd star slammed for having ‘touch of an elephant’

🔴⚫️ Man Utd goalkeeper targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window