Rashford Man Utd exit finally takes shape, with elite club chosen after ruthless Ratcliffe blocked FOUR deals

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has vetoed four Marcus Rashford escape routes, though the Manchester United forward appears to finally be closing in on a transfer resolution after a move to his preferred club was approved, according to reports.

Man Utd and Rashford are open to parting ways this month. A permanent sale is the club’s favoured outcome, though with a £50m valuation slapped on the player and expensive mid-season deals rare, a loan is expected.

A number of high profile European sides including Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Barcelona have held face-to-face meetings with Rashford’s brother, Dwaine Maynard, who doubles up as his agent.

From closer to home, Premier League quartet Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham have all been linked by one outlet or another.

But according to The Daily Star, Ratcliffe has blocked Rashford from moving to another English side.

It’s claimed that given United expect to be subsidising a sizeable chunk of Rashford’s salary when he is loaned out, they don’t want to actively aid a direct rival for the European qualification places.

Rashford would not only add an experienced option to any of those four clubs, but United would also be paying the player to help a direct rival.

It’s a scenario Ratcliffe is unwilling to see play out and as such, it’s declared Rashford will not join another English side this month.

However, Ratcliffe’s call isn’t to the detriment of Rashford who according to Spanish outlet Sport, wants to join Barcelona anyway.

It’s claimed the delay in Rashford giving Milan and Dortmund a clear indication of what he intends to do is down to the player actually wanting to sign with Barcelona.

And in encouraging news for Rashford, it’s then stated Barca boss, Hansi Flick, has approved a loan arrival.

What’s more, Barcelona are once again working under the 1:1 rule, meaning they can spend €1 for every €1 raised through sponsorships and sign players in a more conventional manner.

But before Barcelona can wrap up a deal, Sport clarified the club must move a player out before Rashford can arrive. As such, the Rashford saga may drag on until the latter stages of the window.

Man Utd must compromise if Rashford is to join Barcelona

Transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, told TEAMtalk on January 15 that Man Utd are still attempting to add an obligation to buy in any loan agreement. The Red Devils value Rashford at £50m.

And with Rashford continuing to keep Milan and Dortmund waiting while holding out for Barcelona, Galetti revealed Dortmund are now exploring a move for Brentford’s Kevin Schade instead.

Sport stated buying Rashford in the summer isn’t actually the biggest issue for Barcelona. Instead, it’s fitting his gigantic £325,000-a-week salary within their limits during the initial loan period.

As such, Man Utd may have to accept an unfavourable salary split if Rashford is to join Barcelona this month.

Furthermore, Sport added Rashford would have to accept a significant wage cut if he’s to join Barcelona outright from the summer onwards.

Latest Man Utd news – Antony, Alejandro Garnacho

In other news, Man Utd are facing a similar issue to Rashford in their quest to offload fellow winger Antony.

Real Betis have lodged a loan approach, but per talkSPORT, they’re asking Man Utd to pay ‘more than half’ of Antony’s £200,000-a-week wages.

Man Utd’s hope is other clubs come to the table and present more favourable terms. Again, a quick resolution is not on the cards.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato claim Alejandro Garnacho has ‘agreed’ personal terms with Napoli.

Antonio Conte’s side have identified Garnacho as an ideal option to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who is joining PSG.

Man Utd aren’t actively looking to sell, though they will sanction a sale for the right price. United’s valuation is Garnacho is understood to be somewhere in the £60m-£70m range.