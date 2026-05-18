Manchester United have put the wheels in motion for a summer rebuild with confirmation that two players will leave the club for good this summer, and with one penning an emotional farewell after securing a £38m move overseas.

The Red Devils closed the doors at Old Trafford for the final time in the 2025/26 campaign on Sunday with an entertaining 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest – a match notable for Bruno Fernandes claiming a record-equalling 20th Premier League assist of the campaign.

While Manchester United had already secured third place prior to the game, they were keen to end on a high in front of their fans, and an 11th win under 16 games of Carrick pulls his win percentage rate up to 68.8% – impressive numbers that build optimism over a potential title charge next season.

In order to strengthen their squad, though, for the challenges ahead, United and Carrick know some serious investments will be needed this summer, with midfield reinforcements expected to be a strong part of the strategy.

To aid that spending, United have already bid farewell to Casemiro and his £350,000 a week wages, while the club are also set to bid farewell to Jadon Sancho (also £350,000 a week) and, if all goes to plan, Marcus Rashford (whose wages could rise by a worrying 25% this summer) as they strive to reach a fresh agreement with Barcelona.

However, while the latter two moves are still to be finalised, United can at least relax knowing two other unwanted players, Rasmus Hojlund and Tyrell Malacia, are now about to be removed from the wage bill for good.

In Hojlund’s case, confirmation that Napoli have now sealed a place in next season’s Champions League means he has now triggered a permanent £38m (€43.6m, $51m) move to Antonio Conte’s side.

For Malacia, the future looks a little bit more uncertain, though United boss Carrick has now confirmed he will exit as a free agent this summer after the club refused to take up the one-year option on his deal…

DON’T MISS: Carrick to make three major transfer demands at Man Utd with pressure now ON to deliver trophies

Hojlund says emotional farewell as Man Utd say thanks to Malacia

While much of the Old Trafford goodbyes on Sunday were focused on Casemiro, who has been brilliant this season and is now expected to move to Major League Soccer on a truly eye-watering contract, United boss Carrick used his farewell speech to confirm Malacia’s departure, making sure the Dutchman also got the send-off he deserved.

Malacia, the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era, started well at United, only for injuries to take their toll, and Carrick has now confirmed the club has rejected the chance to take up the one-year option on his deal.

“We have Tyrell as well, who I mentioned to the boys before kick-off. He’s had a tough time with injuries since he’s been here, but please show some appreciation for Tyrell,” Carrick said, while taking the mic during the now traditional end-of-season manager speech at Old Trafford.

Hojlund, meanwhile, has admitted his departure from Old Trafford is very much bittersweet for the Dane, who cost a whopping £64m (rising to £72m) from Atalanta in 2022.

After scoring in their 3-0 win at Pisa that confirmed a second-placed finish for Napoli, Hojlund wrote on Instagram: “This goal felt symbolic because it means two things. We have now secured Champions League with Napoli, which means, because of my contract, I’m now officially a Napoli player, and I’m saying goodbye to Manchester United.

“That feels weird, because for the past year, I already feel like a Napoli player. The way you fans supported me made me feel like home and let me find my confidence again, which is something I’m so grateful for.

“To say goodbye to Manchester United is something that kinda feels emotional too. My childhood dream came true by playing at Old Trafford in a red jersey.

“So the goal today symbolises a new confident start, in which I will give everything for the time ahead to Napoli, and a thank you to all the fans, players and staff of Manchester United who made the dream I had as a kid come true.

“It’s time for new dreams, so let’s chase them.”

As stated, the focus at United will now be on bolstering their midfield and, to kick things off, the club have been urged to sign an £80m midfield ‘conductor’ who is described as a hybrid of a Man City legend and an elite PSG duo and who has a ‘higher ceiling than Elliot Anderson’.

Given the difficulties in prising Anderson to Old Trafford, it’s little wonder United have started to cast their net further afield for alternatives.

To that end, a report last week listed the 13 top targets United have, with Plans A, B, C and D now being finalised with regard to those midfield summer additions.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.