Erik ten Hag wants to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United for his new club Bayer Leverkusen, according to a report, as the striker’s performances under the Dutchman during their time at Old Trafford reveal a very startling picture.

Much was expected of Hojlund when he joined Man Utd from Serie A club Atalanta in the summer of 2023 for an initial transfer fee of £72million. The Denmark international striker revealed that he “dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player” after becoming Ten Hag’s third 2023 summer following the arrivals of Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

However, it has been a bitterly disappointing spell for the 22-year-old striker at Man Utd.

The 22-year-old has managed to score just 26 goals and has given only six assists in 95 appearances for the Red Devils so far in his career.

Amorim does not think that Hojlund is the answer to Man Utd’s goalscoring woes and wants to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window.

There are strong rumours that Inter Milan are keen on a summer deal for Hojlund, and now Stretty News has claimed that Bayer want to sign the youngster.

Ten Hag has recently replaced Xabi Alonso as the new Bayer manager following the departure of the former Spain international midfielder to Real Madrid.

According to Stretty News, Ten Hag is ‘plotting a reunion’ with Hojlund and believes that he can help the striker ‘fulfil his early promise away from the pressure that stems from playing at Old Trafford’.

AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus are also interested in the Danish star, and so are Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund.

Rasmus Hojlund under Erik ten Hag at Man Utd

While Hojlund’s overall time at Man Utd has been disappointing, it must be noted that the striker did better under Ten Hag than he has under Amorim.

In 40 appearances for Man Utd under Amorim, Hojlund has scored eight goals and given three assists.

The Dane played 51 times in all competitions under Ten Hag at Man Utd, scoring 18 goals and giving two assists.

Ten Hag himself has spoken very highly of Hojlund in the past and noted his character and personality after he scored his first Premier League goal against Aston Villa in December 2023.

Ten Hag told Sky Sports at the time: “I have had several talks with him.

“I pointed out that you scored for Denmark a lot, you scored in the Champions League, you have demonstrated the ability, so you can do it. Believe in it and it will come.

“I am sure now the first goal is in, he will get more.”

While Ten Hag’s prediction that the floodgates would open for Hojlund has not come true, the fact that the Dutchman wants him at Bayer indicates that he still has faith in him.

However, the striker himself does not seem to be entertaining any talks about leaving Man Utd – in public, at least.

The Athletic quoted Hojlund as saying on June 8: “I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United.

“I’m looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I’m fully dedicated to the project that’s underway.”

The striker added: “As I’ve told you before, I try to stay away from all that, because it’s both for better and for worse these days.”

