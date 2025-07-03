Manchester United are intending to offload Rasmus Hojlund this summer, with journalist Laurie Whitwell revealing his likely destination and having named the striker Ruben Amorim has set his heart on signing as his replacement.

The Red Devils are looking to rebuild their squad after a disastrous a 2024/25 campaign that resulted in their lowest-ever finish of 15th. Knowing a repeat of that simply cannot be tolerated, Amorim, alongside director of football Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, have been working on beefing up the Manchester United attack as their first priority.

So far this summer, United have already brought in Matheus Cunha for a £62.5m fee from Wolves, while negotiations continue over a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford to play alongside him.

And while two bids have fallen flat for the Cameroon forward, there is growing optimism that offer number three will finally see an agreement reached.

Beyond that, United are still desperate to sign a leading marksman who can prove the figurehead in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

And while several high-profile names have been linked, Whitwell has now confirmed that any new capture will likely mean a farewell for Danish star Hojlund, who struggled badly during his second season at Old Trafford.

And in naming Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as the star Amorim has now set his heart on signing, The Athletic reporter told the Talk of the Devils podcast: “I do think it is linked to Rasmus Hojlund’s future [Ollie Watkins links] if he goes.

“I’m speaking to people, and that’s perhaps more likely than not at this stage. Even a sale is more likely than a loan. We’ll see how it develops, but Inter are there firmly.

“If he goes, I can’t see how United can’t replace him. They would need an option and Ollie Watkins to my knowledge is one of those options.”

Hojlund exit stance revealed as Romano casts doubts on Inter move

Hojlund’s stock in Italy remains high despite his less-than-stellar two-year stint in England.

Indeed, since arriving at Old Trafford in a £72m package deal from Atalanta, the 22-year-old has managed just 26 goals in 95 appearances for the club, including a disappointing tally of just 10 goals in 52 games in the 2024/25 campaign.

Off the back of that, our reporter Rudy Galetti revealed last month that the player’s agent is pushing the striker to leave, feeling his game is better suited to Serie A and that a return there, if a deal can be agreed, would be in the best interests of his career.

As a result, Whitwell went on to explain that Inter Milan are still looking at a deal for the star as the Italian giants look to replenish their squad with younger players after finishing runners-up in both Serie A and the Champions League final last season.

And while we can confirm Inter have long since established contact with both United’s and Hojlund’s camp, an update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggests a deal is not progressing.

What’s more, the trusted reporter strongly suggested the move could be aborted after Inter sealed a different deal and took a shine to a rising striker already within their ranks.

“We know there was strong interest from Inter who made contact with the player side and with Man Utd since May,” said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“But Inter are signing [Ange-Yoan] Bonny, a young talented striker from Parma. For Hojlund at the moment they still don’t have any sort of agreement with Manchester United.

“Inter wanted to start with a loan deal with a buy option to become an obligation with quite easy conditions. Man Utd insist permanent transfer or the player is staying.

“So there’s still a gap between the parties. At the moment nothing has been agreed.

“Then Inter’s young striker Francesco Pio Esposito is developing very well. He scored [at the Club World Cup] against River Plate and so maybe Inter are revisiting their ideas for the striker position for next season.”

Romano concluded by declaring Hojlund to Inter is on “standby” and is “not advancing.”

