Manchester United have decided to cut their losses on an expensive signing after sealing the deal for Benjamin Sesko, according to two reliable sources, but there are major obstacles in getting rid of the player who does not feature in manager Ruben Amorim’s plans.

While Man Utd completed the major signings of Diego Leon, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo earlier this summer, the Red Devils had been on the hunt for a top-quality number nine. Man Utd manager Amorim realised last season that for his team to end up in the Champions League places in the Premier League table, he needs a prolific goalscorer.

Man Utd are now on the verge of completing a deal for Benjamin Sesko despite Newcastle United trying to convince the RB Leipzig striker to move to St. James’ Park.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Man Utd will pay RB Leipzig a transfer fee of £73.7million (€85.1m, $99.1m(, including add-ons, for Sesko, who has signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils.

According to United In Focus, Man Utd director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, was the driving force behind the deal for Sesko.

Having previously worked as a scout at RB Salzburg and then at RB Leipzig as their technical director, Vivell knew Sesko well and convinced Man Utd manager Amorim that the Slovenia international striker is the answer to the club’s goalscoring woes.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told United In Focus: “There has been joined-up thinking throughout. Christopher Vivell explained that he thought he was perfect fit for the system and that won over Ruben Amorim and once that was the case, Jason Wilcox was happy to go with it.”

With Sesko set to arrive at Old Trafford, Man Utd are now keen on offloading Rasmus Hojlund before the summer transfer window closes.

Hojlund has been a massive disappointment since his £72million (€82.7m, $83.2m) (including add-ons( move from Atalanta in the summer of 2023, scoring just 26 goals and providing only six assists in 95 appearances for Man Utd.

According to CalcioMercato and BBC Sport, AC Milan are keen on a loan deal for Man Utd.

Italian news outlet, CalcioMercato, has reported that ‘AC Milan have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United for a €6m (£5.2m, $7m) loan’ for Hojlund.

While negotiations are still going over terms on the option to make the deal permanent next summer, for now, Man Utd are said to be willing to let the 22-year-old Denmark international leave on loan.

‘An initial agreement in principle has been reached’, claims the report.

Two major obstacles in Rasmus Hojlund exit deal

However, there is still work to be done for Man Utd to get rid of Hojlund.

Firstly, it remains to be seen if Man Utd accept what Milan are offering to make the deal permanent at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

According to BBC Sport, Milan are ready to pay €40m (£34.6m, $46.6m) to Man Utd for Hojlund next summer.

Secondly – and this is the bigger issue – Hojlund himself is not willing to leave Man Utd this summer.

CalcioMercato has reported that Hojlund needs to be ‘convinced’ that moving from Man Utd to Milan, even on loan, would be in his best interest.

The striker’s ‘priority’ is to stay at Man Utd, a stance that he has already revealed.

Hojlund told The Daily Mail on July 7 when asked if Man Utd have said anything to him about his future: “Nothing so far.

“I think the most important for me is just to keep working hard and stay focused and then obviously we’ll see what happens.

“I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot whatever happens.

“Competition is fine with me, it sharpens me. I’m more than ready.

“I’m feeling sharp so I’m welcoming everything that comes. I think it’s good with competition and it only sharpens the team.

“I’m still very young. I think people forget that sometimes, I’m only 22. Obviously, not every striker is scoring 100 goals at the age of 22. But I’ve learned a lot, I think you can see in my game.

“I’m starting to develop and become even better in the basics. Now it’s just about sharpening myself and I’ve done very well in the pre-season so far. I’m just focusing on continuing that.”

Hojlund added: “When I came, (Anthony) Martial was there as well. He had a lot of injuries, so I obviously had to take a lot of the game time.

“That’s just part of it. You’re not going to tell me that I shouldn’t be playing, because I want to play every game.

“But I could have done with some help in terms of sharing the games a bit, especially in the beginning. I feel like I’ve matured a lot and I’m ready for what’s coming.”

