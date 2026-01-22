Rasmus Hojlund appears to have found his footballing home at Napoli, with sources indicating he is ready to call time on his Manchester United career and commit to the Italian club, but this could ultimately be bad news for the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old forward, who joined Napoli on a season’s loan from United last summer, has settled quickly under Antonio Conte’s guidance.

Hojlund has notched nine goals and three assists across all competitions this term and despite a recent drop off in form, he is convinced that he is in the right place.

Sources close to the situation suggest Hojlund is enjoying life in Naples immensely, both on and off the pitch, and is keen to make the switch from temporary to permanent when the opportunity arises.

Napoli secured the loan deal with an initial fee in the region of €6million (£5.2m / $7m), alongside an option to buy Hojlund outright for approximately €44million (£38.3m / $51.6m).

That option includes conditional elements, with sources indicating it could become an obligation to purchase should Napoli qualify for the Champions League – a target the Partenopei remain firmly in contention for – as they sit third in the Serie A table.

But in any case, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has already described a permanent move as a “formality,” highlighting the mutual satisfaction on both sides. “The player considers himself a Napoli player, and the same goes for us,” Manna recently stated, underscoring the positive relationship that has developed.

Man Utd will ultimately regret Hojlund exit – sources

For United, the arrangement represents a chance to offload a player who struggled for consistent form at Old Trafford. United are understood to be ready to sell Hojlund this summer and view Napoli as the preferred destination given the existing agreement.

Should discussions with the Italian champions fail to reach a satisfactory conclusion, however, the Red Devils intend to make the forward available to other interested clubs willing to meet their valuation in the summer of 2026.

Hojlund’s resurgence in Italy has been notable. After a challenging spell in the Premier League, where he managed only 14 goals in 62 appearances, he has rediscovered his scoring touch at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

His contributions have helped Napoli maintain their push on multiple fronts, and his adaptation to Conte’s demanding style has impressed observers.

Some sources also believe that United will live to regret the sale of the striker as he is still progressing and has more potential to show.

They will hope he can replicate Scott McTominay, who has become a hero since his move from Manchester to Naples.

