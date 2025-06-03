Real Madrid are interested in a loan deal for one of Manchester United’s underperforming players, according to a Spanish report, but the Red Devils’ youngster has been backed to move to Inter Milan instead.

Madrid and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world, but both endured a disappointing 2024/25 campaign. While Los Blancos won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, they could not clinch LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey. As for Man Utd, Ruben Amorim’s side finished 15th in the Premier League table and lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Both Man Utd and Madrid have already made changes to their respective squads, with Matheus Cunha joining the Premier League giants from Wolves and Trent Alexander-Arnold moving to the Santiago Bernabeu from Liverpool.

Madrid have also made a managerial change, with Xabi Alonso leaving Bayer Leverkusen to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Los Blancos’ manager.

According to Defensa Central, Alonso wants to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, which has led Madrid to explore a potential deal for Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd do not want to sell Hojlund in the summer transfer window, but they are willing to send the striker out on loan.

And, according to Defensa Central, ‘that’s where Xabi Alonso’s request for a striker comes into play’.

The headline of the report reads: ‘Real Madrid have Hojlund’s loan in their sights, Manchester United give the OK’.

The report itself states that Madrid would only have to cover the 22-year-old Denmark international striker’s salary of €5million (£4.2million, $5.7million) per year.

Hojlund, who has scored 26 goals and given six assists in 95 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career, has been offered to Inter, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

‘As is normal, Hojlund would be delighted to join Real Madrid, despite having a very secondary role,’ adds the report in Defensa Central.

Rasmus Hojlund backed to join Inter Milan

Madrid’s reported interest in Man Utd striker Hojlund comes as a shock.

Los Blancos have some of the best attacking players in the world, with Alonso being able to call upon the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior for goals.

Endrick is also a very good option to have on the bench for Madrid.

Hojlund has been a big disappointment at Man Utd, and it is hard to see the young Dane take Madrid by storm if he moves to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, a move to Italian giants Inter could work out for Hojlund, according to European football expert Kevin Hatchard.

Hatchard told talkSPORT: “He did have success in Italy with Atalanta,” he said on the Sports Bar.

“Inter have been credited with an interest in him for quite some time. He would certainly help them I think, in terms of the depth in that area.

“I would expect Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram to stay, I would expect them to be Inter players at the start of next season, but then you look at the depth.

Mehdi Taremi is an experienced player, Marko Arnautovic is an experienced player, but are you going to win the top prizes with those guys in the squad long-term?

“I know Inter came close this season but it’s definitely an area they want to improve, and Hojlund I think can do that.

“It’s really interesting because Ruben Amorim has been talking about picking him

“But his confidence does look shot, it looks as though he does need a move.”

