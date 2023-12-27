Rasmus Hojlund: Ten Hag reveals three things he told Man Utd striker to inspire first Prem goal

Rasmus Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal on Boxing Day as Manchester United produced a second-half comeback to beat Aston Villa.

Man Utd spent big to sign Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer, but he has not been the immediate answer to their issues up front. It has taken him until his 15th appearance in the Premier League to score his first goal in the competition.

But it was a significant one, as it proved to be the winner for Man Utd. Hojlund made it 3-2 in the 82nd minute of their match against Aston Villa, who had taken a two-goal lead into half time.

Adding in his Champions League goals, the £72m man now has six goals from 23 appearances for his new club so far.

And his better record in Europe was one of the motivating factors his manager used to convince him his Premier League duck would be broken.

Erik ten Hag said in his post-match press conference: “I have had several talks with him.

“I pointed out that you scored for Denmark a lot, you scored in the Champions League, you have demonstrated the ability, so you can do it. Believe in it and it will come.

“I am sure now the first goal is in, he will get more.”

IN DEPTH – The 10 most valuable players at Manchester United: Key duo share top spot, Ramsus Hojlund on the rise

“Of course, when strikers don’t score that is always a problem but he has a strong character and is always so determined. He has a big personality and that is what a striker needs.

“And when you keep investing, the goals will come.”

Hojlund ‘happiest man alive’ after first Prem goal

There has been some pressure on Hojlund recently and speculation that – also because of his physical status – Man Utd might need to invest in another centre-forward.

But now, the Denmark international is eager to keep believing in himself so he can build up a better tally.

Hojlund told Amazon Prime Video Sport: “It has been a while but yes I am very happy.

“I am the happiest man alive right now. You can see from the celebrations as well.

“Like [Alejandro Garnacho] said we believed in ourselves until the very end and got the win today.

“As the manager has said before I have scored a few goals in the Champions League but of course it has been a while in the Premier League before scoring. Now I have got it and I hope I can just build on that and keep going.

“Yes I remember the goal. First-time finish in off the post, good finish so I am happy.

“I am happy for the three of us attackers as well because we showed a lot of character today, and a lot of confidence.”

READ MORE: Ten Hag in dreamland as Man Utd move closer to perfect January signing after Tottenham hijack falters