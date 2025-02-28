Man Utd dream OVER as £64m player has ‘lost faith’ and wants to leave

Manchester United are ready to sell Rasmus Hojlund at a loss, with the Italian media claiming that the striker himself wants to leave Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim shares his honest verdict on Andre Onana’s struggles.

Much was expected of Hojlund when he joined Man Utd from Atalanta in the summer of 2023. The Red Devils paid an initial £64million in transfer fees for the striker, who spoke at the time how “incredibly excited” he was to get the chance to play for the club and enthused: “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.”

However, it has not worked out for the 22-year-old striker, who has shown flashes of his quality at Man Utd but has failed to prove that he can be a prolific goalscorer.

Hojlund has scored only 23 goals and provided just three assists in 77 matches in all competitions for Man Utd so far in his career.

There have been rumours that Man Utd could use Hojlund in a swap deal for Victor Osimhen, with Napoli also claimed to be interested in the Denmark international striker.

TuttoJuve has now reported that Juventus are interested in the former Atalanta striker too.

The striker is now on the wishlist of Juventus, while Napoli are said to be willing to negotiate a deal for him.

The Italian report has claimed that Man Utd are ready to sell Hojlund for €50million (£41.3m, $52m) and take a loss on the youngster.

What is perhaps even more damning in the report is that Hojlund himself wants to leave and return to Italy, with the striker said to have “lost faith in the Red Devils”.

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

Ruben Amorim gives Andre Onana support

Like Hojlund, Onana has failed to impress the Old Trafford faithful on a consistent basis and has made some poor errors during his time at Man Utd.

The goalkeeper was at fault for the two goals that Ipswich Town scored in the Premier League game against Man Utd this week.

However, Amorim has publicly backed Onana and has made it clear that the goalkeeper has his full support.

Amorim said: “He did some great saves that save our team and sometimes have some problems – but that is normal.

“I think if you look at our team you can find a lot of players with that issue,” Amorim told reporters during his press conference ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round contest with Fulham.

“People talk about the second goal from Ipswich… he is waiting for the touch of Delap. That can happen. We just have to support Andre. We need to forget about the past and prepare for the future.”

Latest Man Utd news: Paul Pogba truth, James Trafford interest

There have been rumours about Man Utd bringing Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford, but we can now reveal that it is not happening.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that Man Utd are not pursuing a deal for Pogba.

The French midfielder is available on a free transfer at the moment, but the Red Devils are not keen on him returning to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are interested in signing a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, with Amorim reportedly not happy with Onana.

Onana has made a number of high-profile errors, and Man Utd believe that it is time to move on and bring in someone better.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is reportedly a player the Premier League giants are interested in signing this summer.

Man Utd are reportedly ready to offer Trafford a five-year contract. TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle United are also keen on the Burnley star.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Marcus Rashford is open to staying at Aston Villa in the long run.

Rashford joined Villa on loan from Man Utd in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

Villa have the option to make the loan deal permanent for £40million, and it has been claimed that the English forward is willing to extending his stay at Villa Park.

POLL: Who was the worst signing of the Ten Hag era?