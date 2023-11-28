Ratcliffe in almighty Ten Hag betrayal as Man Utd job ‘offered’ to world-class manager

Incoming Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears to have gone behind Erik ten Hag’s back by asking Carlo Ancelotti if he will become the club’s new manager, according to stunning reports emerging from Spain.

Ten Hag became Man Utd boss in June last year, in the wake of their worst ever season in the Premier League. The Dutchman did well during his first campaign at Old Trafford, guiding Man Utd to League Cup glory, as well as the FA Cup final. The Red Devils ultimately lost that second Wembley appearance to rivals Manchester City, while they also finished third in the league.

Man Utd fans will have been hoping to see an improvement this season after the club backed Ten Hag with more big signings over the summer, including Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

But Man Utd are still some way off challenging for the title, as they have lost five of their 13 Prem games this term and sit in sixth spot, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Ten Hag’s men have also been knocked out of the League Cup by Newcastle United, while there is the real prospect of them dropping out of European competition too. After four matches, Man Utd sit bottom of Champions League Group A on just three points.

Ratcliffe, who will soon purchase a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd for £1.3billion, looks set to make some big changes at the club. Indeed, CEO Richard Arnold will leave at the end of the year, and director of football John Murtough could also be axed.

If Man Utd’s form does not pick up, then Ten Hag will likely be put on the chopping block as well. And it seems Ratcliffe has already decided on Ancelotti as his ultimate target to replace the 53-year-old.

According to Spanish source Cope, Ratcliffe and Man Utd have ‘offered’ the Old Trafford hot seat to Ancelotti, who is currently in charge of La Liga titans Real Madrid.

Man Utd hope to land Carlo Ancelotti – reports

This is not the first time the Spanish press have named Ancelotti as a target for Man Utd, as in October it was claimed that the two parties had held initial talks about a move.

The Italian’s future at Madrid is currently up in the air, which is presumably why Man Utd have begun to target him.

Ancelotti’s Madrid deal expires at the end of the season, and Los Blancos have yet to finalise an extension. This has seen Brazil launch an attempt to make him their new head coach, but Man Utd will provide stiff competition for his services.

Ancelotti would be an incredible capture for Man Utd as he is one of the most decorated managers of all time. He has won the Champions League on four occasions, as well as league titles in England, Spain, Germany, France and Italy.

The 64-year-old is also known to be an excellent man-manager when it comes to working with world-class stars. Therefore, he could help to keep Man Utd’s big names such as Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Casemiro happy.

Unfortunately for Man Utd and Brazil, they may be left frustrated in their respective pursuits of Ancelotti. That is because he has repeatedly pledged his allegiances to Madrid when asked about his future.

