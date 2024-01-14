Erik ten Hag has been told he “will have to go” if he doesn’t oversee a revival at Manchester United this season, and one observer believes a heavily criticised manager will say yes if asked to replace the Dutchman.

Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25 percent stake in Man Utd was announced on Christmas Eve. The partial takeover is still awaiting approval from the Premier League which could take another three-five weeks to come.

Major change is expected when Ratcliffe is in situ at Old Trafford. The British billionaire has tasked INEOS director of sport, Sir Dave Brailsford, to conduct a full audit into how United are run.

Chief executive Richard Arnold jumped before he was pushed. Elsewhere, director John Murtough’s position looks increasingly vulnerable.

According to pundit Jamie Carragher, the managerial position could also be addressed if Ten Hag cannot oversee a change in fortunes in the second half of the season.

United are out of the League Cup, out of Europe and nine points off the top four. The most damning statistic relates to the sheer number of matches United have lost this season – 14 out of a possible 29.

Writing for the Telegraph, Carragher claimed Ratcliffe will be asking himself whether Ten Hag is up to the task and capable of leading United into the new era.

Per the pundit, further poor results in the remainder of the campaign will leave Ratcliffe with no choice but to swing the axe.

Ten Hag finished if results don’t improve – Carragher

“Erik ten Hag is on trial as Manchester United manager since the Ineos ‘takeover’,” wrote Carragher. “He is effectively an interim coach until the end of the season,

“Unless there is a significant upturn in results and performances, he will have to go.

“This is a natural consequence of significant boardroom upheaval. Wherever there is new investment at an elite football club, a review of every department follows – especially those that are malfunctioning.

“Ten Hag has never lost the support of United’s match-day fans, nor those who have expressed the same sympathy as they did for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because of the working environment under the Glazer family. That backing is never unconditional, though. It also has a sense of realism attached.

“If you are Sir Jim Ratcliffe and vowing to pump billions of pounds into the club, one of the first priorities is establishing whether you have a coach who represents the dynamism you want associated with your business.

“Ratcliffe will attend his first United game as a major shareholder this weekend asking himself this question: can this manager be a symbol of the club I want to build?”

In the event Ten Hag is relieved of his duties, one observer believes England boss Gareth Southgate would jump at the chance to take his place.

Southgate to Man Utd would divide opinion

Southgate is a hugely controversial figure at present, with many believing he’s done an excellent job of leading the national side. Indeed, Southgate has guided England to a World Cup semi-final and the final of the European Championships.

However, with England boasting superstar talents like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, many believe England have underperformed in not actually lifting any silverware.

Southgate’s cautious tactics given the bulk of England’s elite players are attack-minded have also been a serious point of contention.

Southgate’s England deal runs until the end of 2024. However, he himself admitted he wouldn’t be surprised to be given the boot if England underwhelm at Euro 2024.

Now, in quotes carried by the Manchester Evening News, former centre-half, Robert Huth, suggested the Old Trafford hotseat could be in Southgate’s future.

Southgate deal there for the making – Huth

“It massively depends on his workload, when you’re an international manager you’re not on the pitch every day and working quite as intimately with the players because you get a limited period of time with the players each break.” said Huth.

“If he does go back in that could be a massive shock to the system. Sometimes you need to be harsh and say it as it is.

“I don’t know if that is what Manchester United need, because I just don’t know where they are at the moment.

“They’ve had successful managers in the past, but they haven’t worked out for whatever reason either.

“It is a difficult one to work out, but I am sure Gareth would go for it if the situation were to arise.

“Not many managers turn down Manchester United, that is for sure.”

