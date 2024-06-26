Man Utd to rival Real Madrid for second top French star amid Leny Yoro links

Manchester United and Real Madrid are both understood to be in the frame for Leny Yoro, though the two enormous clubs are also preparing to battle for his compatriot Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

Yoro’s assured performances in the Lille backline have not only seen him force his way into the France U23 setup, but he is also hot property now that the summer transfer window has gotten underway. Yoro is holding out for a big move to Real Madrid, but so far the La Liga titans have yet to meet Lille’s €50-60million (£42-51m) asking price.

Madrid’s hesitancy has opened the door for other clubs to get involved, namely Man Utd, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

But Madrid remain at the front of the queue to snap the 18-year-old centre-back up, and Zinedine Zidane has even urged Los Blancos to finalise a deal quickly.

According to the latest reports in Italy, Yoro’s more senior French counterpart, Rabiot, is also expecting to receive numerous offers.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Man Utd have been in constant contact with the Juventus midfielder’s camp in recent months, but the Italian media now states that Madrid have barged into the race.

Madrid are well aware that Rabiot will soon become a free agent, as Juve have been unable to tie him down to a new contract, and believe the Euro 2024 star could be a fantastic bargain.

Juve are becoming very frustrated with all the speculation surrounding Rabiot and have given him a deadline to decide on whether he will renew with them or push to move elsewhere. The Italian giants want a final decision so they can start planning for life without the 29-year-old.

Man Utd transfers: Adrien Rabiot competition arises

Madrid might end up capturing three top French players in one transfer window, as they have already landed Kylian Mbappe from PSG and have now set their sights on both Rabiot and Yoro.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti on Tuesday that Rabiot is also picking up interest from other clubs such as Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Juve’s Serie A competitors Inter Milan.

While Arsenal do like Rabiot, it must be noted that he is not their main objective to bolster central midfield. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Youssouf Fofana of Monaco are both higher up Mikel Arteta’s wanted list.

Rabiot, as mentioned, is currently on international duty with France and is due to feature in their round of 16 tie against the runner-up in Group E. When the player returns, he looks set to choose between a host of lucrative offers.

