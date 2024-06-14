Ratcliffe incredibly bids just HALF of top Man Utd target’s value; elite source reveals second big objective

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United have started the bidding for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, though it may take several rounds of negotiations before an agreement can be reached.

Branthwaite has been linked with a move to an illustrious club after shining in the Everton defence during the recently completed campaign. The centre-back, who is very comfortable playing on either foot, has been linked with a shock transfer to Everton’s fierce rivals Liverpool, while he has also been looked at by Champions League winners Real Madrid.

But Man Utd are the club who have been most strongly linked with Branthwaite. Ratcliffe believes signing the best young British players will help Man Utd get back to winning regular trophies, and Branthwaite fits perfectly into that category.

It recently emerged that Man Utd have agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old, which has seen them turn their attention to striking a potential deal with Everton.

It has been claimed by some outlets that Man Utd are ready to immediately match Everton’s valuation to bring Branthwaite to Old Trafford, but that simply is not the case.

Earlier on Friday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that while Everton want £70m or more for the starlet, Man Utd do not want to pay over £40m.

Trusted reporter David Ornstein has now provided an update on the situation. He states that Man Utd have stepped up their pursuit of Branthwaite by submitting an offer of just £35m.

As would be expected, this will soon be rejected by Everton as it is viewed as an ‘unacceptable’ bid for such a talented player.

Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe fails with Branthwaite offer

Everton believe Branthwaite is happy at Goodison Park and do not think he will start pushing for the transfer.

Despite Everton’s recent financial issues, they are holding out for the right price before letting the one-cap England international leave.

As such, Man Utd will have to seriously increase their proposal if they are to land Ratcliffe’s top target this summer.

Everton, meanwhile, would rather sell some of their other most valuable stars, including midfielder Amadou Onana.

Ornstein adds that Man Utd are also chasing Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro as they aim to completely overhaul their centre-back ranks.

Lille president Olivier Letang has confirmed that Yoro and his team-mate Jonathan David will be allowed to leave this summer as long as appropriate bids come in.

Man Utd and Liverpool are both hoping to bring Yoro to the Premier League, and Ratcliffe would certainly be delighted if he managed to pull off a deal for the Frenchman. After all, Yoro is considered to be one of the very best teenagers in the world.

Unfortunately for Man Utd and Liverpool, Yoro is understood to be prioritising a move to Real Madrid at this moment in time. Madrid are currently preparing their opening bid for Yoro as they look to replace veteran defender Nacho.

