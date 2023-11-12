Ratcliffe to ‘build Man Utd team’ around one superstar, but team-mate faces uncertain future

Prospective new Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to keep Bruno Fernandes as the core of the team, though it is unclear whether Marcus Rashford will remain in the side, according to a report.

Ratcliffe has agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd worth £1.3billion. Sheikh Jassim, the former Prime Minister of Qatar, had held extensive talks with the Glazer family about completing a full takeover of the club.

However, when Sheikh Jassim’s final £5bn bid was rejected by the Glazers last month, he walked away from negotiations. And this allowed Ratcliffe to put himself on the verge of joining the Man Utd ownership team, with the British billionaire reportedly a fan of the club since childhood.

According to recent speculation, Ratcliffe has been pushing to start work at Old Trafford on Monday, though it remains to be seen whether he will actually succeed in that regard.

Ratcliffe is poised to ‘demand answers’ from the Man Utd hierarchy over why the team has struggled on the pitch even after so much money has been spent in the transfer market. He wants to eventually assume control of the club’s football operations.

According to Football Insider, Ratcliffe is a huge fan of club captain Fernandes and wants to ‘build a new-look team around’ the Portuguese.

There have recently been claims that Saudi Pro League officials will try to start talks with Fernandes’ agent about a potential switch to the Middle East in the future. Despite the ‘jaw-dropping’ money that will likely be on offer, Ratcliffe will reject all approaches for Fernandes on Man Utd’s behalf.

And given the attacking midfielder’s determination to help Man Utd win more major silverware, it is doubtful whether he would even consider moving to Saudi Arabia.

Bruno Fernandes ‘key’ for Ratcliffe

Fernandes is viewed as the ‘key’ part of Ratcliffe’s rebuild at Old Trafford. However, the report does not mention whether Man Utd’s other big-name attacker, Marcus Rashford, will make the cut in the Ratcliffe era.

Rashford was in fantastic form last season, bagging 30 goals in 56 games across all competitions. However, the forward has not been able to continue that scoring run, as he has found the back of the net just once in 15 matches this term.

Reports have consistently linked Man Utd with an ambitious offer to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. Ratcliffe greenlighting such a move could spell the end for Rashford at the Theatre of Dreams.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are set to receive an ‘attractive’ proposal for Mason Greenwood, according to reports.