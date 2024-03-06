Ratcliffe dealt major blow as top Man Utd summer target extends stay with European rival

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will miss out on the signing of Mathys Tel

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been dealt a major blow to his hopes of signing talented Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel after the impressive forward penned a new deal with the Bundesliga giants.

The France Under-21 has been earmarked as a potential new arrival at Old Trafford, with Ratcliffe looking to lay down a significant marker in his first official transfer window in charge of football operations.

The boyhood United fan is fully aware there are areas of the United squad that are in need of a complete overhaul, although they are largely in defence and in midfield.

However, Red Devils also remain on the lookout for top attacking talent and have targeted Tel as a potential option.

Indeed, United transfer chiefs are said to have recently touched base with Tel’s agents to explore the potential of a summer switch.

Those hopes now look to have been completely scuppered though, with the 18-year-old signing a contract extension in Bavaria until June 2029.

Tel only moved to Bayern from French side Rennes in the summer of 2022 and won the Bundesliga in his very first season at the club.

Tel makes promise to Bayern fans

He has scored 13 goals in 59 appearances for the German giants and revealed his delight at extending his stay.

Tel said: “This contract extension means a lot to me. I’ve already learnt a lot at Bayern, both on and off the pitch.

“Munich has become a home for me and my family, and the fans are also very important to me. I can’t be the player I am without them.

“When you play for Bayern, you always want to win every trophy. I want to score and set up goals, play with heart and energy for Bayern, and give everything for this club and its fans.”

Max Eberl, FC Bayern board member for sport, added: “We’re delighted that Mathys Tel has extended his contract with Bayern. He’s an important foundation for the future of this team. With him, we already have the next Bayern generation in our squad.

“Mathys arrived in Munich as a young player and, at the age of 18, has already gained a lot of important experience at the top level. He will lay down many markers, here at Bayern.”

Tel to play key role in Bayern squad

Sporting director Christoph Freund was also delighted to seal Tel’s future.

He added: “Every club wants players like Mathys Tel, young, extremely talented, hungry and willing to learn.

“The way he already plays at this level at the age of 18 is something special. We want the right mix in our squad, and Mathys plays an important role here.

“He knows what makes FC Bayern tick, he feels comfortable and at home here. Now we’re taking the next steps together and are looking forward to the coming years with him.”

In terms of where United go next, having missed out on Tel, they do have other options in mind.

Chief among them appears to be Crystal Palace wide man Michael Olise, who is being tipped to make a potential £60millon switch to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are back in action on Saturday when they host struggling Everton in the Premier League lunchtime kick-off.

