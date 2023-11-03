Ratcliffe decides to sack Ten Hag, as preferred Man Utd successor emerges from stunning report

Erik ten Hag will lose his job as Manchester United manager under the influence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, according to a sensational report that has named the prime contender to replace him.

Ten Hag is under pressure after consecutive 3-0 losses at Old Trafford, to Manchester City in the Premier League and Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. TEAMtalk understands concerns are growing from within the dressing room about the manager.

Reports have recently claimed Ten Hag still has the faith of his superiors to Man Utd, even once Ratcliffe completes his investment into the club. However, there has been a dramatic new revelation from Football Insider that his job is actually far from safe.

According to the website, Ratcliffe will make use of his newfound control of Man Utd’s footballing operations to sack Ten Hag – even if the current manager improves their current form.

Whereas the current decision makers at the club are happy to stick with the former Ajax coach for now, Ratcliffe wants to replace Ten Hag with a different manager who could transform the way Man Utd play. At the moment, they seem to lack an identity under their Dutch boss and are crumbling under the pressure.

Interestingly, the report also names who Ratcliffe has selected as his preferred replacement for Ten Hag. It is claimed that Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has earned his place at the top of the wish list.

After replacing Graham Potter partway through last season, De Zerbi led Brighton into Europe. The Italian tactician, 44, has made a mockery of those who worried about his lack of experience in English football.

Brighton would be owed compensation if Man Utd wanted to make an approach for De Zerbi, whose own stance on his future has not been revealed.

Throughout his managerial career, though, De Zerbi has often taken opportunities to step up into bigger projects. Now, he has made his name as one of the Premier League’s most promising tacticians.

Man Utd would be big step for De Zerbi

If Man Utd were to appoint him, it would be the biggest task of his career so far. The only evidence of what he can do at a club expecting to compete towards the top of a first-tier league came when he was in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk, where he enjoyed his best win ratio on the touchline in unprecedented circumstances.

Whether he would be up to the task of leading Man Utd, only time would tell. But he has exceeded expectations in previous posts, so may well be worth giving a chance to.

For now, it is still up to Ten Hag to ensure the Red Devils are on track – and despite their Carabao Cup win last season, that is currently not looking like the case.

It would cost Man Utd a fee of more than £15m to sack Ten Hag, it has been reported.