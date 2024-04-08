Ratcliffe defeated as fresh Man Utd contract talks fail and summer exit now guaranteed

Raphael Varane will likely depart Man Utd in the summer

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not been able to extend the contract of Raphael Varane, despite reportedly holding a new round of talks with the defender.

Varane has made 30 appearances for Man Utd this season, with 21 of those coming in the Premier League. The centre-back’s only goal came against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day of the season, as he headed in a 76th-minute winner.

Man Utd paid Real Madrid £41million when signing Varane in the summer of 2021, but it is unclear whether he will remain at Old Trafford for next season.

Varane’s contract runs until the end of the current campaign and Man Utd have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

It has previously been claimed that Man Utd will allow the Frenchman to leave as a free agent in the summer as Ratcliffe tries to engineer a defensive overhaul.

But according to Football Insider, the British billionaire is actually keen to tie Varane down to fresh terms.

DON’T MISS: 10 times Liverpool and Man Utd rivalled each other for major signings – and who won

Ratcliffe has held fresh discussions with Varane and his camp about prolonging the player’s stay at Man Utd.

However, the latest talks have not yielded a resolution, with Varane now set to be on the move this summer.

Man Utd star could head to France or Saudi

Ligue 1 side Lens, where Varane initially broke through as a youngster, are hopeful of finalising a reunion. Alternatively, the 30-year-old could link up with former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Several Saudi Pro League clubs are keeping tabs on Varane’s situation, with Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr aiming to win the transfer race.

Varane is not the only defender who might depart Old Trafford this summer, with the futures of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof all uncertain too.

To replace those centre-backs, Ratcliffe has reportedly drawn up a four-man list of potential defensive signings. It includes Dayot Upamecano, Antonio Silva, Jarrad Branthwaite and Goncalo Inacio.

READ MORE: How Jarrad Branthwaite compares to Lisandro Martinez as Man Utd consider blockbuster bid