Ratcliffe delight with classy Man Utd target ‘going to the top’ thanks to three quality traits

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been given even more encouragement to sign Joao Gomes for Manchester United, with Micah Richards heaping praise on the Wolverhampton Wanderers star.

Gomes was born in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and came through the Flamengo academy. He went on to play 117 times in the Flamengo first team, with his brilliant performances catching the attention of Wolves.

In January 2023, Wolves brought the central midfielder to the Premier League by paying £15million to sign him on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

So far, Gomes has played 39 games for Wolves, with 28 of those appearances coming this season.

The 23-year-old alerted England’s biggest clubs to his ability by scoring twice to help Wolves beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away from home in February.

Gomes put Gary O’Neil’s side in front in the 42nd minute by rising tall from a Pablo Sarabia set piece and heading into the far corner.

Tottenham then got level thanks to a clever Dejan Kulusevski finish. However, Gomes stepped up again late on to give Wolves an excellent victory, smashing past Guglielmo Vicario first time after great work by Pedro Neto.

Coincidentally, Tottenham had already placed Gomes on their transfer shortlist in January. But Ange Postecoglou’s side could be blown away by Ratcliffe and Man Utd.

Micah Richards hails Man Utd target

As per recent reports, Man Utd hold concrete interest in the rising Wolves star as they try to replace the struggling Casemiro.

Man Utd were given another chance to look at Gomes as he impressed on his Brazil debut over the weekend, helping the South Americans to a 1-0 Wembley win.

Richards was in attendance for the international friendly and has now told Ratcliffe exactly what he wants to hear, praising several aspects of Gomes’ game.

“We have to give a quick shout-out to Gomes of Wolves. Oh my word, what a player he is by the way,” the former right-back said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“Obviously, we don’t get to see Wolves too much on TV. We see them on Match of the Day. Seeing him up close and personal, his touches, his anticipation when he’s winning the ball back and his weight of ball forward. Sorry Wolves fans, he is going to the top that lad.”

Wolves have previously been tipped to double their money on Gomes by selling him for £30m, should either Man Utd or Spurs firm up their interest.

Although, with the player performing brilliantly at both club and international level, that price tag is likely to shoot up before the transfer window reopens.

