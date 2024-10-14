Ratcliffe determined to sign Jarrad Branthwaite for Man Utd as Everton raise price

Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains eager to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton after failing to land him in the summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Man Utd have had a bad start to the season and the future of manager Erik ten Hag is under question as they try to regain some control on their failing campaign. Thomas Tuchel remains the No 1 candidate for the job, should Man Utd’s form fail to improve after the international break and Ten Hag be sacked.

Amid uncertainty surrounding the manager situation, the board are busy in the background planning for future transfers and Branthwaite is one name that has always been on their wish list, with Ratcliffe determined to get his man.

Man Utd have identified the Everton centre-back as a perfect signing to help them build a team capable of challenging for top honours in the coming years.

The Red Devils had two bids for Branthwaite rejected during the summer, the second of which came in at £50million (€59.8m / $65.3m). However, Man Utd were snubbed as Everton held out for £75m (€89.7m / $97.9m) at that stage.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Ratcliffe and Man Utd are firmly in the mix to sign Branthwaite next year after previously missing out on him, though Everton’s stance is clear.

The Toffees do not want to sell their prized asset and have raised his price slightly, with sources stating that it will now take an offer of around £80m (€95.7m / $104.4m) to make them consider a deal. The situation has changed slightly, with The Friedkin group set to complete their takeover of Everton.

These prospective new owners are set to give Everton much-needed financial stability and more freedom in the transfer market, and they will also be working to secure their key players. Sources have made it clear they plan to keep 22-year-old Branthwaite and build the team around him.

The Friedkin Group will look to add some top players to the Everton squad and provide the club with finances to attack the market, especially in the summer of 2025. They are also keen to keep the side in the Premier League, with the team set to move into their brand new stadium in the second half of 2025.

This has not stopped Ratcliffe seeking to find a deal in the coming windows and he has asked his key men at Man Utd to focus on striking an agreement for Branthwaite in the coming windows. A transfer is unlikely in January as United would have to pay well over the odds to land him mid-window, with a move in the summer of 2025 a far more likely prospect.

Man Utd seek yet more defensive recruits

Man Utd appeared to bolster their centre-back ranks in the summer, with Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt both arriving at Old Trafford.

However, Yoro has been battling a foot injury and is yet to make his debut for the club, while De Ligt’s recent performances have seen him pick up criticism.

Man Utd are open to offers for both Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as they look to future-proof their backline, too.

These factors have seen Ratcliffe reignite Man Utd’s pursuit of Branthwaite, with the England star viewed as the player who can take their defence to the next level.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Flop up for sale, surprise midfield rumour

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm recent reports that Man Utd are ready to sell expensive flop Antony this winter, should the club receive an appropriate offer.

Despite Antony’s dire spell at Man Utd, the winger has emerged as a target for clubs such as Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, as well as his former side Ajax.

Man Utd’s exact price tag for Antony has yet to emerge. Although, it has previously been suggested that he could be on the move for just £25m, way less than the whopping £82m that Man Utd originally paid for him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd view the 2022 swoop for Antony as one of the worst deals in the club’s entire 146-year history.

While Antony could be on his way out of Old Trafford, the Spanish press have claimed that Man Utd hold surprise interest in Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul.

It is claimed that Man Utd are ready to offer big money to make the Argentine World Cup winner their new partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

But the signs suggest this would be a big mistake, similar to the capture of Antony. De Paul is 30 years old, so he would only be able to provide Man Utd with a few years of service before potentially declining.

Plus, Man Utd have only recently struck a £50m deal to bring Manuel Ugarte to the Premier League, and he would not be happy with sitting on the bench if De Paul joined as well.