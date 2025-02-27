Minority Manchester United shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reportedly push out all the stops to bring Harry Kane back to the Premier League this summer, with his exit clause proving hugely attractive and with player Ruben Amorim is desperate to push out being revealed.

Kane may be set to turn 32 this summer and not quite as mobile as he once was, but he still knows his way to goal as 73 goals in 77 games for Bayern Munich testifies. Having signed a contract to 2027 at the Allianz Arena after leaving Tottenham, the Bundesliga giants could find themselves faced with a tricky decision to make over his future in light of the tempting exit clause that exists within his deal.

Indeed, with the buyout clause in that arrangement dropping to €65m (£53.7m, $68.1m) for Premier League sides this summer, several sides are said to have been alerted by the possibility of bringing the 103-times capped England star back home at the season’s end.

And while both Tottenham and Arsenal have been linked with moves to bring him home – Spurs also having the added advantage of being given first refusal to match any offer that comes in for his services – reports in Spain have now suggested that it is Manchester United who are ready to make a beeline for his signature.

According to Fichajes, the move to sign Kane is being driven by Ratcliffe, with the British billionaire reportedly adamant that the capture of Kane can help lead United’s revival up the table and prove a perfect figurehead for coach Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Naming him as the ‘protagonist’ the report claims a push to bring the 369-goal Kane to Old Trafford will be ‘the major move’ and one of the stories of the summer transfer window.

It adds that Ratcliffe is ‘prioritising strengthening the forward line with a high-impact signing’ and is the ‘big bet of the British entrepreneur to lead the new project at Old Trafford’.

And with that clause falling to £53.7m this summer, Ratcliffe is ‘determined to do everything possible to secure the services of one of the best goalscorers in the world’ in Kane.

Who else wants Kane and who Man Utd could force out

The report claims United will not have it all their way, however, in their quest to secure Kane’s signature, with PSG also emerging as surprise contenders for his signing.

However, our sources understand that the clause in his deal offers priority to Premier League sides and a move to Paris, while not wholly impossible, could only come around if offers from the Premier League are not forthcoming.

Kane is also understood to be happy in Bavaria and is not agitating for a move back to England. At the same time, though, it’s believed he understands that a move could be possible this summer and owing to the nature of the clauses in his deal.

Tottenham are also being strongly linked with a move, though their chances could ultimately rest on both Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou, with the club’s playing style having evolved since Kane’s exit two summers ago.

As a result, it’s felt United probably represents the side most likely to try and bring Kane back to the Premier League this summer.

The Red Devils are currently examining several options to lead their attack next season amid an acceptance that their current tally of just 33 goals in 27 games is a major reason behind their struggles this campaign.

That tally is half the amount (66) that the league’s top scorers, Liverpool, have amassed so far this season.

One man who could well fall victim this summer is Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane is now on a 17-game goal drought stretching back to December 12 and has a total of just seven goals to his name all season.

Reports earlier this week claimed Amorim has already ‘run out of patience’ with the former Atalanta forward and the club are said to be open to his potential sale this summer, despite an acceptance that any exit will likely see them suffer a significant loss on their initial £64m investment.

TEAMtalk sources understand that West Ham are among the clubs considering a move.

Harry Kane and his notable Bayern goalscoring exploits

– Kane received the Golden Shoe as Europe’s top-scoring player in the 2023/24 season after netting 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances. He became the first English player to win the prize since Kevin Phillips in 2000.

– The England international now holds the record for the most goals scored in a debut Bundesliga season. He is also just the sixth player to be crowned Bundesliga top scorer in his first season.

-He has won five Bundesliga Goal of the Month awards and his lob from the halfway line in Bayern’s 8-0 win against Darmstadt won the 2023/24 Bundesliga Goal of the Season award.

-The striker netted four times in the Champions League group stage and four times in the knockout round in 2023/24, making him the top goalscorer in the competition last season.

-Unsurprisingly, he was named in the 2023/24 Bundesliga Team of the Season and the 2023/24 Champions League Team of the Season.

-The 31-year-old won the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for October 2024 after registering four goals and an assist in just three games.

-He netted his 50th Bundesliga goal in just his 43rd appearance and became the fastest player to reach that mark, eclipsing previous record-holder Erling Haaland.

-Kane has now scored 57 goals in the Bundesliga, making him the highest-scoring English player ever in the German top flight.