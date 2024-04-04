Ratcliffe wants elite Man Utd signing ‘at all costs’, as Euro giant gets ‘serious’ about Mason Greenwood

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will make huge changes at Man Utd this summer

Juventus are ramping up their pursuit of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly aiming to sign a top-class star no matter the cost.

Greenwood left Man Utd last summer as club chiefs decided it would be too difficult to reintegrate the forward back into their first team. As such, Greenwood joined Getafe on a season-long loan.

Greenwood has adapted well to life in Spain, having notched eight goals and five assists in 28 matches so far.

The Englishman has forced his way into the Getafe starting eleven and become one of their most important players.

Getafe president Angel Torres has revealed he is hoping to keep Greenwood at the club, either through a permanent transfer or second loan spell.

But that looks increasingly difficult, with some of Europe’s most glamorous sides joining the hunt.

DON’T MISS: Why Man Utd want to appoint Jason Wilcox as Ratcliffe revamp gathers pace

Greenwood has been linked with Getafe’s La Liga rivals Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Although, it recently emerged that Juve will try to win the chase for the 22-year-old’s services.

There has even been talk of Man Utd including Greenwood in a huge player-plus-cash deal for Gleison Bremer.

Juventus to accelerate Man Utd raid

Italian source Calciomercato have now provided an update on the situations of both players. They claim Juve are ‘serious’ about Greenwood and ready to accelerate their move for him. Indeed, club chiefs have already made him a concrete target.

Juve want to sign two new wingers in the summer, which is why they are targeting Greenwood. He could be followed to Turin by former West Ham United wide man Felipe Anderson, whose Lazio contract will soon expire.

Capturing Greenwood would end a long pursuit for Juve, as they have supposedly been big fans of him for some time.

Interestingly, the report also provides a brief update on Man Utd-linked Bremer. It is claimed that Ratcliffe wants to land Bremer ‘at all costs’, as the centre-back would help solve Man Utd’s defensive problems.

Man Utd are hoping to sign Bremer for between £50-55m, with Juve ready to ‘green light’ his sale to bring in added transfer funds.

Given Juve’s strong interest in Greenwood, Man Utd could either include their academy graduate in a player-plus-cash deal or give Juve first refusal when Greenwood becomes available.

Should Man Utd succeed in their pursuit of Bremer, then he could form part of a new-look centre-back partnership at Old Trafford next term.

The Red Devils have also set their sights on Everton’s £80m-rated defender Jarrad Branthwaite. Ratcliffe is eager to sign the best young British players around, and 21-year-old fits that bracket perfectly.

READ MORE: The entire Man Utd XI Ratcliffe can brutally axe to cut £85m from wage bill