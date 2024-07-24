Man Utd plot staggering ‘fire sale’ of £320m stars to fund four new signings

Manchester United are planning to sell several more players this summer in order to fund potential new arrivals, and it could see a group of stars who originally cost the Red Devils £320million be axed, according to reports.

So far this summer, Man Utd have allowed Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams to leave following the expiry of their contracts, while also selling Alvaro Fernandez, Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood and Willy Kambwala. Man Utd have in turn bolstered Erik ten Hag’s squad with the captures of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

Club chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to strengthen four more areas of the side, namely centre-back, left-back, centre-forward and central midfield.

Man Utd have identified both Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt as centre-half targets, but amid uncertainty over those deals they could instead swoop for Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah.

Their main left-back targets have yet to emerge, although Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the position will be improved this summer.

Potential striker additions include Ivan Toney or Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as Ratcliffe attempts to add some Premier League experience to the Man Utd forward line.

To bolster the midfield, Man Utd have entered talks for Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, though Youssouf Fofana has recently emerged as an alternative target.

But as Man Utd are operating close to their Profit and Sustainability limit, they must offload players before spending big.

Man Utd latest: Wan-Bissaka, Antony, McTominay up for sale

According to ESPN and the MEN, Man Utd are ‘encouraging offers’ for a host of first-team players as they try to set up a possible ‘fire sale’.

Victor Lindelof, who originally cost the club £31m, £50m signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Christian Eriksen will be among the first to leave as they have all entered the final 12 months of their contracts.

They could be followed out of Old Trafford by Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay and Antony, who have cost Man Utd a further £239m over the years.

Man Utd could engineer deals with several of their Prem rivals. Maguire and Wan-Bissaka have both been linked with West Ham United, while Fulham are interested in McTominay.

Sancho has made up with Ten Hag after their falling out last season and has been reintegrated into the first-team squad for pre-season.

Nevertheless, Man Utd are ready to consider suitable offers for Sancho from his potential suitors – PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus – as they still feel they can get good money for him.

There are only a handful of players safe from Man Utd’s brutal cull, and that includes captain Bruno Fernandes as well as young trio Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund.

