Ratcliffe eyes four big Man Utd signings that’ll launch club back into Champions League places

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is desperate to fire Manchester United up the Premier League table next season and could bring in four top signings to improve the first team, according to a report.

Man Utd stunned rivals Man City in the FA Cup final by winning 2-1 at Wembley, which saw the Red Devils lift the trophy for the first time since 2016. It was a fantastic day for Erik ten Hag, Ratcliffe and everyone involved with Man Utd, but it does not completely gloss over what has been a largely disappointing campaign.

Man Utd finished eighth in the table after winning just 18 of their 38 league games, and they only rescued Europa League football by winning the FA Cup.

Ten Hag’s side also suffered disappointment in the Champions League and League Cup, exiting both competitions early on.

Ten Hag feels he has put himself in a strong position to remain Man Utd manager by winning more silverware.

But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Dutchman is set to be sacked, with Mauricio Pochettino emerging as a prime candidate to take over.

To help Pochettino achieve Champions League qualification with Man Utd, while also getting back into the top four, Ratcliffe is planning to make four signings this summer.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the INEOS chief will sign a centre-half, full-back, central midfielder and striker for Man Utd during the upcoming transfer window.

Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe to land four new players

The report does not name the specific players Ratcliffe hopes to bring in. Although, his transfer targets have been widely reported in the last few months.

Ratcliffe is known to be an admirer of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. But he is not willing to meet Everton’s £80million demands, putting that transfer in doubt.

Instead, it has been suggested Ratcliffe might bid for Chelsea’s Levi Colwill – in what would be a shock move – or Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

In terms of a new full-back, Man Utd will prioritise a left-sided defender following bad injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia recently. TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Girona star Miguel Gutierrez is of interest to Man Utd recruitment chiefs.

To bolster the central midfield area, Ratcliffe simply must bring in a new defensive midfielder as Casemiro looks past his best and is poised to move on.

Benfica starlet Joao Neves is a target, though he will come with a hefty price tag. Man Utd could instead move for Atalanta enforcer Ederson, who is also being monitored by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Signing a new centre-forward is also on Ratcliffe’s to-do list as Rasmus Hojlund cannot lead the line for another full season on his own.

Man Utd like Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee but know he would rather join Arsenal. Instead, Man Utd have been tipped to bid for Brentford’s Ivan Toney or Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.

