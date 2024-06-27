Manchester United’s plan to sell Mason Greenwood has taken a leap forward with Marseille seriously interested in him, per journalist David Ornstein.

The 22-year-old was exiled from the Red Devils’ squad after an internal investigation into his arrest and the subsequent dropping of charges against him.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan at the beginning of 2023/24 after 20 months on the sidelines and made 16 goal contributions in 36 matches for the Spanish side.

Getafe wanted to re-sign the 22-year-old on another loan deal but Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s preference is to sell Greenwood permanently this summer, with his price tag set at £40m.

A number of top clubs including Napoli, Juventus and Valencia have registered an interest in the Man Utd exile but have been unable to tie up a deal so far.

Now, Ornstein reports that Marseille are ‘exploring a deal’ for Greenwood, with ‘club-to-club talks’ already held over a potential deal.

Roberto de Zerbi could make Greenwood his first signing at the French club as the former Brighton man is set to be announced as their new boss in the very near future.

Negotiations are said to be at an ‘early stage’ but a transfer could develop quickly, as it’s clear that the Red Devils want a sale.

Mason Greenwood’s transfer stance revealed

Ornstein claims that Man Utd and Marseille are ‘yet to discuss’ finances but both clubs are keen for a deal to be agreed.

Greenwood is said to ‘favour’ a move to Marseille over other options at the moment, but talks over personal terms are yet to begin.

The French club are looking to bring in a replacement for Iliman Ndiaye, who is set to seal a permanent move to Everton.

As mentioned, Ratcliffe hopes to recoup £40m from offloading Greenwood and is keen to sell several other Man Utd players.

Jadon Sancho is valued at the same price as Greenwood and also looks to be on the way out, although they may have to loan him to Barcelona if a buyer doesn’t emerge.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof have just 12 months remaining on their contracts at Old Trafford and have both been linked with exits in recent days.

Ratcliffe is also keen to get rid of players who are on high wages, with £300,000-per-week Casemiro being one example.

Selling Greenwood is a step in the right direction though and Ornstein’s update suggests that a deal is closer than ever, but Marseille will face competition for his signature.

