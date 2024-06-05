Man Utd: Ratcliffe given major warning over Everton star he’d ‘love’ to sign as Toffees stance is made clear

Jarrad Branthwaite is expected to leave Everton this summer and remains a key target for Manchester United, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have to put his money where his mouth is to get a deal done.

Sources say that Ratcliffe ‘loves’ the talented centre-back and has him at the top of his transfer shortlist as he looks to kickstart the new Red Devils era.

Branthwaite, 21, will not be a cheap addition as Everton will stand firm on their high valuation, which could put the breaks on a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are not flush with cash despite Ratcliffe’s investment and sources have downplayed the idea that they will spend hundreds of millions this summer.

That is an issue given that they want to bring in top young talent and have a number of exciting targets on their radar.

TEAMtalk sources at Everton have stated that they believe Branthwaite is “one of the best young players in world football” and have looked at transfers for the likes of Wesley Fofana at Chelsea as a marker, who cost the Blues £70m in 2022.

The Toffees want to generate a minimum of £80m from the centre-back’s sale and believe his value could be even higher if he plays well for England in the Euros this summer.

TEAMtalk understands, however, that it’s likely that a deal can be done for around the £70m mark.

Branthwaite could be a big signing for Man Utd

As we have consistently reported, Man Utd have made signing at least one new centre-back their priority for the summer.

The Red Devils have already confirmed the exit of Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof is likely to follow him out of the club in the coming weeks.

They have, however, offered a one-year extension to veteran defender Jonny Evans.

Erik ten Hag had to deal with countless injuries in 2023/24 and played 30 different combinations in his back four to accommodate for the problems his squad faced.

This is something that the club want to address as a priority and bringing in younger, injury-free talents is one way to do that.

Branthwaite certainly fits that mould and therefore it’s no surprise to see Ratcliffe pushing for his signature.

Everton’s potential new owners (up until last week) 777 Partners saw Branthwaite as one of the club’s most sellable assets and would have been more open to offers for the defender.

Their takeover has now collapsed which could open the door to the youngster signing a new contract. However, if a top-six club come calling for Branthwaite it will be very difficult for Everton to keep hold of him.

