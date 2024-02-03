Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly cleared Manchester United to spend big on a new defender this summer – and he has two targets in mind and with one of those, in Matthijs De Ligt, already making clear his wish to sign and having seemingly snubbed an offer from elsewhere.

The Red Devils, like so many of their Premier League rivals, opted to keep their power dry during the winter window, electing not to spend a penny and despite offloading several of their unwanted stars such as Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho and Facuno Pellistri. That leaves Erik ten Hag having to make the best out of his squad over the remainder of the season in what has been a season of mediocity so far for Manchester United.

However, with Ratcliffe’s purchase of 25% into United set to be confirmed in the next week or so, supporters of the famous old club can at least hope for better times around the corner.

While the British billionaire is yet to be offically sworn in, he has already taken an active control of all sporting matters at Old Trafford. And a major part of his remit will be to oversee all transfer activity for the Red Devils.

To that end – and with millions likely to be made available to Ten Hag to help rebuild the side this summer – Ratcliffe has reportedly targeted three positions in which to improve: defence, midfield and attack.

In terms of a new midfielder, United are being strongly linked with a move for top Brazilian Ederson, with his signing likely to spell the end of Sofyan Amrabat’s chances of making his move permanent.

Man Utd ready to make move for Juventus defender

As far as a new striker is concerned, United are also reportedly looking towards the Italian market, with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee very much emerging as a target and amid talk of a €40m move.

And a triple raid on Serie A is also being touted with Juventus also reportedly prepared to cash in for star defender Gleison Bremer, though the Brazilian will likely fetch a fee north of €60m.

The three-times capped Brazil defender has made 66 appearances for the Bianconeri since a €40m switch from Torino. Described as a ‘wrecking ball’ by Italian pundits due to his uncompromising style, Bremer has a 100% victory record this season in Serie A matches in which he has started in this season.

Bremer is also fourth in Serie A for aerial duels won this season (62) and also fifth for fouls committed (34) proving his lack of shyness in making tackles.

Contracted for another four-and-a-half years, Tuttosport reports United are due to hold a meeting soon with Juventus to discuss a potential deal for the 26-year-old.

And Massimiliano Allegri’s side have made it clear that they will only consider offers north of €60m for the centre-half.

Still, it’s claimed that price is unlikely to put Ratcliffe off as he looks to add a steely edge to United’s rearguard next season.

Matthijs De Ligt also ‘wants to make’ Man Utd transfer

United have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender De Ligt, who has found game-time a little harder to come by this season under Thomas Tuchel.

The former Ajax defender worked under Ten Hag while at the Dutch giants, so he is a player that the United boss certainly knows well.

And amid reports in Germany that the 11-time reigning Bundesliga champions are ready to sell the 41-times capped Netherlands star, talk of a move to United is also beginning to gather pace.

Furthermore, reports in Spain claim three sides have already been in contact with Bayern over a possible summer move, with PSG, Barcelona and United all reportedly keen.

However, it’s now claimed that De Ligt has ruled out a move to PSG due to the quality of the French league, while Barcelona’s chances are described as limited due to both their finances and the fact that they are well covered for central defenders.

Furthermore, with Bayern reportedly keen on signing Ronald Araujo from the Blaugrana, Barca are reluctant to come forward with talks for fear of losing their Uruguayan star.

Instead it’s decided that De Ligt now favours a move to United and has ‘picked’ the Premier League as his next destination.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with both United and Liverpool in the past and it’s claimed he is now finally ready to make the move after sampling the game in the Netherlands, Italy and Germany.

De Ligt, who is contracted to Bayern until 2027, would also reportedly cost a fee of around €60m (£51.3m).

