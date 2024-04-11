Ratcliffe grinning as perfect Man Utd target’s next move is revealed by manager; Liverpool also in £78m race

Manchester United have made signing a quality centre-back one of their priorities for the summer and one of their top targets, Leny Yoro, will be available.

The 18-year-old Lille star is considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe and several top sides are keeping close tabs on his situation.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd, Liverpool and Real Madrid have all identified Yoro as a target as they believe he will develop into a world-class player in the coming years.

The teenager has come on leaps and bounds under Lille boss Paulo Fonseca. He’s made 37 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring three goals and helping his side to 18 clean sheets in the process.

Reports suggest that Man Utd have him at the top of their transfer shortlist alongside Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to make Old Trafford the best place to develop hot prospects and they both certainly fit into that category.

The Red Devil’s interest in Yoro comes amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, who could all leave the club this summer.

Leny Yoro tipped to become ‘one of the best defenders in the world’

Lille boss Fonseca was asked by BBC Sport what he thinks the future holds for Yoro and suggested that he could be leaving the French side sooner rather than later.

“I believe Leny in the next year will be at one of the best clubs in Europe,” said Fonseca.

“He started here at 16 with us. He is very ambitious, but very disciplined. He grew a lot but he is a kid with a big maturity, with big quality.

“He’s very focused, very concentrated, he wants to learn every day and I have no doubt in modern football he will be one of the best central defenders in the world,” he added.

Man Utd are undoubtedly one of the clubs firmly in the race for Yoro but they will have to cough up a big fee to lure him to Old Trafford.

Lille will reportedly demand a minimum of £78m for the youngster this summer. This is a huge fee for a player with little experience but if Yoro lives up to his potential, he’ll be worth every penny.

Liverpool look set to lose Joel Matip on a free transfer in the coming months and they too are in contention to sign Yoro.

Real Madrid pose a threat to the Premier League giants, however, so it will be interesting to see how high the three European clubs are willing to go with their offers.

