Ratcliffe in dreamland as dazzling winger chooses Man Utd over Liverpool and Chelsea; personal terms no issue

Ratcliffe's first two signings at the helm of Man Utd are rounding into shape

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise favours joining Manchester United over Liverpool or Chelsea, and with the terms of a deal easy to agree, the first of two big signings to kick off the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era is gathering pace, according to reports.

Olise, 22, has emerged as one of the classiest and creative wingers in the Premier League. The Crystal Palace winger has returned figures of nine goal contributions in 11 league appearances this season. Hamstring injuries have disrupted his campaign, though Olise has proven an effective operator when fit.

The lively left-footer primarily plays on the right wing and with Antony and Mason Greenwood both expected to be up for sale, Man Utd’s need for Olise is clear.

Chelsea activated a £35m release clause in Olise’s prior contract with Palace last summer. However, the forward elected to remain loyal to the Eagles and snubbed the move.

Olise then went on to pen fresh terms with Palace in a move that raised his release clause. While it’s yet to be officially confirmed, the vast bulk of sources and outlets all concur the new clause is set at £60m.

Chelsea retain interest in Olise, while online outlet Football Transfers state Liverpool admire the winger too. Olise could be viewed as competition – and potentially a long-term successor – to Mohamed Salah if brought to Anfield.

However, TEAMtalk learned on March 6 that Man Utd are very confident they’ll be the ones to snap up Olise. We also discovered Palace are increasingly resigned to losing their star man.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a driving force behind United’s pursuit of Olise. Per the Mirror, Ratcliffe wants United to target younger talent that are either British or at the very least proven in the Premier League.

Now, according to Football Transfers, Olise to Man Utd is gathering pace.

Every sign a positive one for Man Utd

Firstly, they state Olise is ‘open’ to joining the Red Devils and signing with United rather than Liverpool or Chelsea is his preferred outcome.

Hinting as to why that’s the case, prior reports have claimed Olise is an avid Man Utd fan and grew up supporting the club.

Football Transfers then state ‘personal terms are not expected to be a problem’, while the presence of the release clause lets United know the precise fee required to unlock a deal.

All in all, Olise to Man Utd does have the feel of a transfer that can and will cross the line this summer.

Signing No 2 takes shape

Elsewhere, Man Utd are also homing in on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite to kick the new Ratcliffe era off with a bang.

Dual reports from the Daily Star and Mirror on Monday confirmed the Toffees centre-back has been installed as United’s overarching No 1 target.

Everton will do all they can to hold out for their target valuation of around £75m, though United intend to enter the frame with a lower offer around the £50m mark at first.

Branthwaite, 21, is widely regarded as being among the most promising English defenders in the game right now.

Both he and Olise are proven in the Premier League, are the right age and will retain their value for the long-term.

In other words, they’re the exact type of signing Ratcliffe is ordering senior Man Utd chiefs to make.

