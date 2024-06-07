A generational star who will be the cornerstone of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new era at Manchester United will sign a triple-your-money deal this summer, according to a report.

Ratcliffe may only be a minority owner at Man Utd, though the British billionaire inherited full sporting control during his partial takeover that allows him to shape the club as he sees fit.

Changes are underway behind the scenes, with Omar Berrada (CEO) and Dan Ashworth (Sporting Director) on the way. Jason Wilcox – who serves as the new Technical Director – is already in situ.

The managerial position is also coming under the microscope and the common consensus is Erik ten Hag will be sacked despite leading Man Utd to victory in the FA Cup final a fortnight ago.

Man Utd upset the odds when stunning Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley. Among the most influential performers on the day was teenage sensation, Kobbie Mainoo.

Ratcliffe has already instructed his recruitment team to bring an end to United making ‘Hollywood’ signings.

Ratcliffe is placing a greater emphasis on youth in the transfer market, while current young stars Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund have been deemed unsellable at any price.

The vibrancy youth provides is clearly important to Ratcliffe and key to his plans over the next decade at least will be Mainoo in particular.

Despite being just 19 years of age, Mainoo has already made a huge impression in first-team football.

Mainoo scored in the FA Cup final in which he was named man of the match and made the cut for Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

There has been little to suggest Man Utd are in any danger of losing Mainoo aside from a handful of tentative links to Real Madrid.

Nonetheless, the youngster currently pockets just £20,000-a-week at Old Trafford and given his colossal impact thus far, is clearly deserving of a bumper pay rise.

Mainoo to sign triple-your-money deal before next season begins

Mainoo’s existing deal expires in 2027 and talks over adding years on to the agreement as well as upping the salary have taken place.

Now, according to journalist Steve Bates, Mainoo will put pen to paper before next season gets underway.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Bates declared Mainoo is ‘expected to sign a bumper new contract worth £60,000 a week by the start of the new season.’

The teenager is therefore in line to treble his current salary and few would argue he doesn’t deserve it.

Mainoo still lives with his parents in south Manchester and his dramatic rise within the game has not gone to his head.

The player’s feet have remained firmly on the ground and Man Utd coaches are convinced Mainoo will not only match his heroic exploits next season, but continue to develop and progress even further.

