Ratcliffe in dreamland as Man Utd make breakthrough in fantastic midfielder deal

A midfield deal personally sanctioned by Ratcliffe could cross the line very shortly

A Manchester United deal personally sanctioned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe is thundering towards completion, and when an announcement could be made has been revealed by a report.

Upon completing his and INEOS’ purchase of a 27.7 percent stake in Man Utd, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe assumed full sporting control at Old Trafford.

Major change as expected at the ailing giant of English football, both on and off the field.

Omar Berrada was successfully lured across Manchester from bitter rivals Man City. Berrada has replaced Richard Arnold as United’s CEO.

The Red Devils are intent on prising Dan Ashworth out of Newcastle to become their new sporting director. Furthermore, the overhaul could extend to Erik ten Hag’s managerial position…

NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER: Ten Hag sack coming with Ratcliffe ‘confident’ of landing ‘overwhelming choice’ to take job

But despite Ashworth still being in the north east and Ten Hag’s future remaining under a cloud, HITC reported back in February that Ratcliffe had personally sanctioned a deal in the playing personnel.

They claimed the 71-year-old was totally convinced by the rise and importance of academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo that a new and improved contract was greenlit.

Mainoo, 18, has burst onto the scene this term and has wasted no time establishing himself in United’s strongest eleven.

Mainoo recently earned his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England side for the friendlies with Brazil and Belgium. If Mainoo continues to shine, he’ll be a shoo-in for England’s Euro 2024 squad.

READ MORE: Kobbie Mainoo and £80m-rated prospect feature in England’s predicted line-up for Euro 2028

The Manchester Evening News later claimed United were in no rush to forge a new agreement despite acknowledging talks between the club and player’s camp had opened. Mainoo’s existing deal doesn’t expire until 2027 and there’s a club option for an extra year.

However, according to a fresh update from HITC, significant progress in discussions has been made.

New Mainoo contract could be announced by easter

They state talks had accelerated in recent weeks and progressed even further on the back of Mainoo earning his senior England call-up.

United are determined to push a new agreement over the line and the new deal will come with a ‘significant pay rise.’ Furthermore, the length of his contract will also be extended.

HITC concluded the new deal could be wrapped up and announced as early as easter and there is now ‘little to stop an agreement being reached sooner rather than later.’

DON’T MISS: Bruno Fernandes reveals all on Man Utd future: ‘I’ve already had a meeting with the new owners’