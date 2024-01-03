Ratcliffe to kickstart Man Utd revolution with classy free transfer as Ten Hag transfer flop prepares for rapid exit

New Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to breathe new life into Erik ten Hag’s midfield by reportedly convincing Adrien Rabiot to ditch Juventus and join the Red Devils on a free transfer.

The 71-year-old British businessman is taking a firm grip of all United’s transfer incomings and outgoings once his £1.3billion purchase into 25 per cent of the club gets its official ratification. And having earmarked a number of shortfalls in the Manchester United squad, Ratcliffe is hoping to make a couple of solid additions this month to solidify the squad over the remainder of the season.

To kick things off, Ratcliffe is well aware the squad he has acquired needs serious reinforcements after they slipped well off the pace this season. And with all put Rasmus Hojlund of Ten Hag’s £175m summer signings making their presence felt, Ratcliffe knows many improvements are going to be needed over the coming weeks and months to salvage what is left of this season.

To help United with an immediate fix, the club are looking at adding more goals to Ten Hag’s squad. With Anthony Martial likely to leave, United need more support up top for Hojlund, who has taken some time adjust to his new surroundings.

As it stands, United have scored a mere 22 goals from their 20 Premier League games so far, making them the lowest scorers by some margin in the top half of the table and with a tally that betters only Burnley and Sheffield United, who currently occupy the bottom two places.

As a result, it was reported on Wednesday morning that United have shortlisted four striker targets to sign in January, including a veteran 34-year-old former Stoke frontman.

Ratcliffe wants to talk Rabiot into Man Utd move

However, Ratcliffe also wants to furnish Ten Hag with stronger, more reliable midfield options, with that area also a major disappointment for United this season.

And with neither summer signing Mason Mount or Sofyan Amrabat truly making their mark, the Daily Express suggests the club are planning a fresh approach to try and lure Juventus star Rabiot to Old Trafford.

Indeed, the Red Devils have tried and failed to sign the Frenchman on two occasions before, most notably in the summer of 2022 when they held talks with the player’s mother and agent, Veronique.

At the time, his Juve deal was coming to an end, though when the two parties failed to agree on terms, United instead switched their focus to Casemiro, whom they paid Real Madrid £70m for instead.

However, with Casemiro’s future at the club less than certain, Ratcliffe wants to bring in a replacement over the long-term, while it also seems doubtful that the club will trigger the €20m fee needed to turn Amrabat’s loan deal into a permanent move.

As a result, the focus is very much turning towards midfield recruits – and it seems Rabiot, who will become a free agent in 2024, will be the subject of another fresh approach from United.

Rabiot has a big decision to make on Juventus future

Now 28, Rabiot is now very much one of the first names on the Juve teamsheet, having made 16 appearances this season and playing his part in six goals (three goals, three assists) to date.

With Juve very much in the title mix and chasing a first Serie A crown since 2020, a mid-season exit appears unlikely, especially given the player is very much settled in Turin.

But an end of season free transfer cannot be ruled out with Ratcliffe hoping to convince the 41-times capped France international to move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement from January 1, it’s reported Ratcliffe could look to get a deal in place for Rabiot to join the club on July 1, with any signing likely to bring an end to Amrabat’s chances of making his loan stay permanent.

With the midfielder’s deal due to expire on June 30, talks have been held with the Bianconeri over an extension.

However, while he is not agitating to move, Rabiot knows that this summer may represent his final chance to secure a big-money payday in his career.

In the meantime, Rabiot – who scored the winner on Saturday as Juve defeated Roma 1-0 – admits he’s keeping calm over his future.

“I must think about it and talk to the club,” the former PSG star told DAZN.

“I’ve already said I am happy here, but we’ll talk about it. I want to enjoy every game until the end of the season, and then we’ll see, but we are calm.”

Rabiot has been with Juventus since joining as a free agent from PSG in summer 2019 and has appeared in 193 games for the Old Lady, scoring 20 times.

