Ratcliffe left without crucial Man Utd figure as talks run aground; Prem rivals faring far better in pursuit

Manchester United are struggling to get Dan Ashworth through the door and talks have stalled with Newcastle

Talks between Manchester United and Newcastle over Dan Ashworth have reportedly stalled as the Magpies are adamant on receiving £20million in compensation, leaving United without a sporting director in place.

Ratcliffe has spoken openly about his desire to get Ashworth through the door as his sporting director. It was one of his main objectives when he came in as part-owner, after having seen the job he’d done with Newcastle.

The Magpies know Ashworth will be heading out the door, which is why they’ve placed him on gardening leave.

But before he can fully start his new job at Old Trafford, the clubs must agree on the compensation fee that needs to be paid to Newcastle by United.

The director’s notice period at the club is up in 2025, so the Red Devils have no chance of getting him through the door until they agree to pay Newcastle what they want.

That figure is widely reported as £20million.

The issue is that United apparently don’t want to pay quite that much.

It was recently reported they are ‘refusing to compromise’ with Newcastle, who are adamant that nothing less than £20million will be accepted.

DON’T MISS: Dan Ashworth: Ranking every permanent signing next Man Utd director made for Newcastle

Talks over Ashworth stall

As a result, HITC reports talks have stalled entirely over the move.

Indeed, it’s said fresh talks were undertaken recently, but Newcastle are ‘refusing to budge’ and an agreement has not been possible.

It was previously believed United were confident over coming to an agreement at a lower figure than £20million, but now they won’t be too sure of that.

It means that at the moment, they’ll be going into the summer transfer window without a sporting director, and new CEO Omar Berrada will therefore be in charge of transfers unless the club looks at another option or decides to pay.

Newcastle having no issues

That Newcastle are in a position to put Ashworth on gardening leave until 2025 means they’ll care very little whether or not he manages to escape the club in the near future now.

They knew they were losing him anyway, so whatever the next step is from here, they’ve already envisioned their future.

As such, they’re happy to get on with things, and it’s reported they are having no such troubles in the search for their own sporting director.

Chief scout Steve Nickson is currently filling the void left by Ashworth, but Newcastle are ‘working on a replacement’.

While it’s not clear who they’re in talks with, interest in Paul Mitchell, Rui Pedro Braz, Thiago Pinto, Hugo Viana and Paolo Maldini has been reported.

A lot of those men have worked at huge clubs, and any of them being hired would reflect the ambition of the Newcastle ownership.

READ MORE: The entire Man Utd XI Ratcliffe can brutally axe to cut £85m from wage bill